Ray Donovan is Being Revived……Sort Of

Ray Donovan is coming back, kind of, since the show won’t be headed back for another season, but will still be seeking to capt things off in a way that will appease the fans and give them the closure that they wanted from the beginning. It might be bittersweet to some but it will likely be acceptable to many considering that they’ll get an ending to the story that could hopefully prove to be more satisfactory than the abrupt ending that came with season 7, which as anyone could have guessed prompted the type of backlash that fans are known to provide when they’re not satisfied. If folks aren’t happy this time around though then it’s bound to be too bad since it doesn’t sound as though the show is set to continue, and it shouldn’t be in all honesty since this would cheapen the experience of creating a full-length movie that’s meant to bring about a conclusion that will satisfy those that have invested themselves in the show. It’s going to be a while until production finally starts, but the good news that it WILL be starting will hopefully keep fans interested in seeing this conclusion to the show, which was canceled about a year ago, and will satisfy those that have been clamoring ever since that they wanted a better ending, something that would wrap up the show in a much more satisfying fashion.
On one hand, it’s easy to empathize with a lot of fans since there have been more than a few shows that have ended abruptly during their run, leaving a lot of devoted fans unsure when it came to thinking about what happened, how certain story arcs ended, and what could have occurred had the story been allowed to keep going. It’s a bit jarring to see one of your favorite shows suddenly end without any real explanation other than the idea that there was too little interest to keep things moving forward. On the other hand, shows do rise and fall, and the continual need of people to be entertained and kept busy thinking about one story after another is hardly ever a serious problem with the multitude of shows and movies that continue to come out each year. Being invested in one or more shows is fairly common since people want an escape of sorts from the real world at times in order to recharge and to just relax for a while. But pining over one show out of the many that are available is a bit silly at times. It’s true that it takes a bit of emotional toil to really get into a show and enjoy it, but the amount of caterwauling that’s been going on over the last decade and more when a show finally makes its exit has been kind of amusing since people tend to forget at times or appear to, that many shows are often set up to last so many seasons before they take that final bow and exit stage left.
Understandably, people delve deeply into the characters, the story, the setting, and the motives behind why certain characters behave the way they do, and it’s great since this is what storytellers want to happen. But the ability to detach is still needed at times since the kind of dependency that some folks have on their entertainment is a bit creepy now and then given how hard they’ll fight to keep it. Ray Donovan was apparently only bound to last seven or eight seasons as it’s been said, much like many other shows that have come along in the past couple of decades. Those shows that run longer and have passed ten or even twenty seasons are usually those that are so fully integrated into the world that’s been created for them that coming up with new ideas and recycling old ones is a thing of ease since they represent how life goes on and how it continues to change while maintaining a stable base the will be there even old characters leave and new ones step up to the plate. Stories like Ray Donovan that have a more specific arc tend to have a shorter life largely because they have a point to make that could roll over and keep pushing forward, but aren’t often allowed to since there’s a well-defined story to be told and the plan is to generally stick to it and don’t go beyond. In other words, Ray Donovan was created with an expiration date in mind, and it reached that last year, but fans weren’t happy about it. So now, as a way to appease the fans and give the show a decent sendoff, a feature-length movie is going to be rolled out to help cap off the show and keep the fans satisfied.