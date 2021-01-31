Real Life Firefighter Adds Reality to TV Firefighting

Admit it, irritation is easy to feel when watching a movie or a TV show that deals with your career or some aspect of it that ends up being so completely wrong that you just have to say something. That’s the general feeling that this real-life firefighter appears to have when he adds a touch of reality to the TV firefighting that is on the screen behind him. It’s probably not supposed to be, but it’s funny as hell since what he’s saying makes a lot more sense than what the firefighters are doing on the screen. The easy explanation is that it’s for TV and obviously things aren’t going to be one hundred percent accurate, but the downside of this is that a lot of people do want to see some sense of realism in their entertainment since it’s far more impressive sometimes and less likely to make a person think that what’s being seen on TV is how things are done. When a person knows that what they’re seeing on TV isn’t how things are supposed to go though, it is a little more irritating since the spread of disinformation could be chalked up to entertainment, but at the same time, it’s just frustrating since people that are in the business of saving lives in this manner tend to want to see at least something close to the real thing if only because it gives people a better idea of what they really do.
One thing about making TV shows a little more realistic is that it’s not going to happen all the time since reality can be a little bit boring when it comes to entertainment, which is why a lot of TV shows and movies will spice things up a bit and make real-life appear different than what people are used to seeing. Folks want to see the good-looking fire crew and they want to see the action and the drama and everything else that goes with it. Simplifying things and complicating other things tends to have the effect of getting ratings, even if this doesn’t always manage to convince a lot of people that have been there and done that. When you’re dealing with people that have been on the job for so long and trying to emulate them in a very roughshod kind of way it becomes a little amusing since those that know what’s being done wrong and why can tear a show or a movie apart given that they’ve earned their way in their career and know just how things are supposed to go. The firefighter making the comments in these two videos is hilarious as he goes about breaking down just what could be done and what should be done, but he also makes a lot of sense considering that everything he’s said thus far sounds way more reasonable than anything that’s been said in the clips he’s shown.
A lot of people might laugh this off and state that it’s only entertainment and that there’s no need to nitpick, and they’re right in a way. Entertainment is there to be enjoyed and to keep people happy, but there are times when it’s hard not to say anything, especially when a person happens to know better than those making the movie or TV shows. There are those times when those making the show are well aware that a lot of what they’re doing is incorrect and/or inaccurate and are simply doing this for effect, but in a serious drama, it does feel as though it would be nice to see thing laid out correctly so that the story feels a little more realistic. Instead, we tend to get dramas that are exciting for some folks but are kind of laughable for those that work in such situations and know better than to think that anything being depicted is real. Firefighting for instance is something that is better not to depict or play around with unless they’re going to make it appear as real as possible, but obviously that’s not necessarily desired since a good number of firefighting shows and movies have come along throughout the years and people have been enchanted enough to think that what they’re watching has any basis in reality.
To be fair, those making the shows and movies are simply doing this for effect in order to get people to watch and keep watching. But it’s not hard to imagine why a person that’s been through fire so to speak would pipe up and let people know what’s wrong with the show and try to inject some humor into things while he’s doing it. After all, when a movie or TV show depicts the kind of life that you’ve lived for a while it’s nice to see a bit of accuracy over pure fiction.