Real Life Spider-Man Caught on Camera in NYC

1 min ago

There are a few places in the USA a person can go if they want to see someone dressed up as a superhero, but at this time it would appear that New York City would be the place to go if they want to see one swinging from the rooftops as this version of Spider-Man was recently seen to do. One can only hope that he’s being as safe as he possibly can since without being able to cling to the wall or fire off webbing to secure him to the building this kind of behavior becomes an even bigger risk than it is in the comics. But people are bound to be impressed all the same since the idea of dressing up as Spider-Man and swinging through the air is still seen as impressive. Obviously folks are still enamored of the red and blue-garbed web-slinger since his likeness tends to cause a bit of excitement whenever someone decides to dress up as him, no matter which version they decide to use. Spidey’s look has definitely changed throughout the years since he’s gone from his original costume to several other versions depending on the decade and the tone of the current comic that he or one of his successors has been featured in. After all, other characters such as Spider Gwen and a few others have become quite popular in the last decade or so.

On top of that, we currently live in an era where some might actually be pining for a superhero to swoop in and make things right, even if it wouldn’t be as simple as knocking out an obvious villain or taking care of a problem that people agree needs to be fixed. In fact, this might be one of the worst times to be a superhero with the nation divided the way it is, especially considering that there’s no obvious enemy to fight. Superheroes like Spider-Man are usually best to have around when villains such as Venom, Carnage, the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and various others are around causing mayhem and chaos. Right now the chaos that the nation’s enduring might stymie any superhero that came along. There’s no one to hit, nothing to take down, and no nefarious plot to undo by way of force or application of superpowers. Our world might be a little more mundane than the comics, but sometimes it’s a lot harder to figure out when it comes to problem-solving. But sometimes the presence of a superhero, or someone dressed up like one, is all that people really need to feel inspired.

It’s not for certain why this individual took to the rooftops to swing from a rope in this manner, but obviously the notice he’s gained was worth enough to attempt this stunt. The choice of music for the video is kind of odd since one has to wonder what the song has to do with the current mood and moment, but oh well. It might have meant something to the person making the video, which is reason enough to put it in there. You don’t tend to see someone swinging around on a rope dressed like Spider-Man every day after all, so perhaps this was the tune playing in the person’s head while it was happening. It’s not the worst choice really, just an odd one, kind of like the odd choice taken by the individual hanging from the roof. Sometimes you’ve really got to think about what’s going through a person’s mind when they’re thinking of doing something, but once they’ve done it all you can do is sit back and watch and hope that they don’t get hurt in the process, especially when it’s something as inherently risky as this maneuver. Likely the individual knows what they’re doing and isn’t in too much danger, but it’s also a wonder at just how legal this action is since hanging off of buildings can’t possibly be something that would be given the ok by every law enforcement agent in the city. At the very least this might be seen as disorderly conduct unless the individual somehow gained permission for this stunt. Yeah, it sounds like I’m being a stickler, but I also sound like someone that wouldn’t want to be sued for any reason if the climber somehow hurt himself while swinging about or rappelling down the side of the building.

It’s impressive, it’s Spider-Man, and it was bound to get attention, but at the same time, it can’t possibly be one hundred percent legal. I know, there comes the stickler again, but in an era when people are willing to sue the living hell out of each other, something like this can’t help but be looked at from multiple angles. Yeah, it is impressive though, that much is easy to agree with.


Tom Foster
Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.


