10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rebecca Black

Being famous isn’t always easy, but someone has to do it. That’s why Rebecca Black is doing so well. The fame and the success of her career have come naturally, and it seems like there is no plan to quit anytime in the near future. However, it doesn’t matter how many times you see her name in the press, it seems fans still don’t know all there is to know about the rising star. This means people are constantly on the lookout for any small piece of information they can find, but we have all you need to know right here for your reading pleasure.
1. She’s the Friday Singer
Remember in 2011 when the hit song “Friday” was all the rage on YouTube? People loved it or they hated it. There was no in-between. Rebecca Black was the young girl who sang the song and became instantly famous.
2. She’s Young
Black was born on June 21, 1997. This means she’s going to celebrate her 24th birthday in 2021. She was born to her mom and dad, whose names are Jeffery and Georgina. She gets her Mexican heritage by way of her mother’s family, and her English, Polish, and Italian heritage from her father (though he was born in Iowa).
3. She’s a California Girl
Black was born and raised in California. Specifically, she’s from a small town called Irvine found in Orange County. She’s mere minutes from the PCH and the beautiful beaches of Laguna and Newport, and it’s such a great place to live and grow up.
4. Success is a Family Thing
If you wonder where she finds the desire to be successful, it was something her own parents taught her growing up. Both of her parents are veterinarians, which means that they worked hard, they got their education, they worked their way up to become the best of the best, and they taught their daughter to do the same.
5. She Was Bullied
During her school years, she spent a lot of time being bullied. She began her school career in a private school in the OC, but she eventually left for public school due to the fact that her private school classmates were bullying her. It wasn’t long before she also left public school and decided to homeschool because of the continued bullying.
6. She’s Into Musical Theater
During her short time in public school, she actually found her school’s musical theater program. She knew right then and there that this was something she loved. She felt like she was in the right place and it was all meant to be for her.
7. She Came Out as Queer in 2020
If there is one thing that never makes much sense to us, it’s coming out. No one should feel that they have to specify who they are interested in romantically in any capacity. We are big believers that it’s no one’s business, and it’s really not that big of a deal. No one should have to come out and say they are this or that or whatever, and so while we think she’s awesome for being honest, we still maintain she shouldn’t have to say anything to anyone.
8. Friday Was A Decade Ago
It’s really hard to believe that the song that everyone in the world listened to at least once in their lives is a decade old. The morning show I listen to on the radio in Orlando used it for a long time on Friday mornings, and it was the best. It’s been a decade? That’s enough to make you feel kind of…old.
9. She’s Doing Well
She didn’t become a YouTube millionaire, but she’s not doing too badly considering she was just a child when she became so famous. She has an estimated net worth of approximately $500k, which is a half million dollars, and that’s nothing to laugh at. People might mock her and make fun of her, but we think she’s the one who came out on top.
10. She’s Taken Time to Heal
When the young star came out with her hit song, it didn’t always go over well with everyone. People mocked her, made fun of her, used her song for things that were not always flattering and nice. She had to go through a lot when she was made instantly famous thanks to YouTube, and it took a toll on a girl who was so young at the time. She’s taken the past decade to heal and to help herself feel better, and she feels she’s on the right track.