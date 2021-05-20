It’s been more than a decade since Rebecca Romney was introduced to the world of reality as an expert on Pawn Stars. Her work as a rare book dealer showed viewers a very interesting side of buying and selling books. On the show, Rebecca was tasked with assessing the value of books customers brought into the shop. Rebecca’s knowledge of books combined with her natural eye has created the perfect combination for a successful career. Even though she is no longer a cast member on Pawn Stars, the show helped her build a dedicated fan base full of people who have fallen in love with antique books. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rebecca Romney.
1. She Is From Las Vegas
Las Vegas is one of those places that has a reputation for being a tourist attraction, but for people like Rebecca, it’s home. She is originally from the area although it appears that she is currently living in Washington D.C. The fact that she no longer lives in Las Vegas is likely the reason she is no longer on Pawn Stars.
2. She Did An AMA On Reddit
During her time on Pawn Stars, Rebecca became a legitimate star and there were lots of viewers who wanted to learn more about her. Several years ago, she did an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit where she answered a wide variety of questions that had been submitted by fans.
3. She Is Formally Trained In Rare Books
Anyone who is familiar with what Rebecca does has probably wondered how she ended up in the book business. To put it simply, she fell into it by accident and it just ended up being a great fit for her. She started her career in 2007 and received extensive training on the ins and outs of rare books. While she did undergo training, it’s important to note that there is no formal degree available for rare book dealing.
4. She Is An Author
Collecting isn’t the only thing Rebecca is interested in when it comes to books. She has also worked with books from another angle. She published her first book, Printer’s Error: Irreverent Stories from Book History, in 2017. Rebecca also edited an anthology in 2020.
5. She Is An Entrepreneur
Just because Rebecca is no longer a cast member on Pawn Stars doesn’t mean that she isn’t still busy with books. She’s actually started a business and things seem to be going well. In 2019, Rebecca founded a company called Type Punch Matrix with her business partner, Brian Cassidy.
6. She Reads In Several Languages
Rebecca doesn’t just have a love for languages, she also has a love of languages. During her AMA she said, “I read in 5 1/2 languages: English, French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, and the half is Old English. I read books in their original language whenever possible because so much is lost in translation.”
7. Pawn Stars Isn’t Her Only On-Screen Appearance
The three years that Rebecca spent on Pawn Stars is what she is best-known for, but her time on the show isn’t the only time she’s been on TV. In 2019, she made an appearance in a documentary called The Booksellers. We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not she plans to return to reality TV at some point.
8. She Has A Connection To Mitt Romney
If you saw Rebecca’s last name and wondered if there was any connection between her and well-known politician Mitt Romney, the answer is yes. While there aren’t blood relatives, the two are related through marriage. It’s unclear whether Rebecca has a personal relationship with Mitt.
9. She Enjoys Her Privacy
There’s a misconception that people on reality TV shows are open to sharing all of their business with the world. That definitely isn’t true, especially for people who are on shows like Pawn Stars where there is little to no focus on cast members outside of their work. That said, Rebecca is definitely not someone who likes to discuss her personal life. She is a very private person and everything she shares with the public is connected to her work as a rare book dealer.
10. She Had A Blog
Rebecca is very passionate about what she does, and she loves being able to share information with anyone who may be interested. At one point in time, Rebecca ran a self-titled WordPress blog. Although the domain is still active, the website itself has been set to private. There’s no word on if she plans to get back into blogging.