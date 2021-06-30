Rebekka Johnson is the type of entertainer who can make you laugh and make you think in the same scene. Her uncanny performing abilities have helped her have a wide range of experiences in the entertainment industry. Although she’s been doing her thing for almost 20 years, she is most well-known for her role in the TV series GLOW which debuted in 2017. During her time on the show, she played a fictional wrestler named Dawn Rivera. Being on the show helped to expand Rebekka’s fan base and people all over the world have officially fallen in love with her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rebekka Johnson.
1. She Is A New York Native
Rebekka was born and raised on Staten Island, but there isn’t much information out there on her upbringing. Even though the New York City area is a great place to be for those looking to pursue a career in the arts, Rebekka ultimately decided to move to Lod Angeles during the late 2000s.
2. She Has A Lot Of Behind-The-Scenes Experience
People are used to seeing Rebekka in front of the camera, but when she gets behind it she also knows how to tell a good story. Throughout her career, she has gotten experience as a writer, director, and producer. There’s no do doubt we’ll be seeing even more behind-the-scenes work from her.
3. She Enjoys Being Outside
Rebekka may spend a lot of time at work, but when she has free time she likes to spend it relaxing. Rebekka loves to get outside and enjoy the beauty of nature. Whether she’s going for a hike or hanging out at the beach, Rebekka appreciates any opportunity she gets to have some fresh air.
4. She Has Done Voice Acting
Live-action roles are what have gotten Rebekka the most attention. However, her voice has also given her some great opportunities. She has done a good deal of voice acting over the years and she’s been in popular animated series such as American Dad! and Ugly Americans.
5. She Isn’t Shy About Politics
Political conversations have become incredibly intense over the last few years. Instead of people keeping their political opinions to themselves, lots of people have started to speak up about their political opinions. Rebekka has made it very clear that she supports the election of President Joe Biden.
6. She Is Family Oriented
Balancing a busy professional life with the demands of being a wife and mother isn’t always easy, but Rebekka has managed to make it work. She has been married to actor BJ Gallagher since 2006. The couple has a son together although she hasn’t shared much information about him.
7. Season One Of Glow Was Hard On Her Body
Glow was a pretty physically demanding show, and Rebekka learned this almost immediately. During an interview with Awards Daily, Rebekka said, “With Season 1, it was pretty intense for me. I went from basically not working out—I did physical comedy and, you know, took a walk every once in a while…With the first season, we went into one month with wrestling training. Even though we started off small and worked up to bigger moves, it was really intense on my body. I spent a lot of Season 1 with knee pain and some with my back—as anyone would who was a mushy lump and then started to wrestle.”
8. She Is On TikTok
TikTok is often seen as a social media platform for Gen Z, but apparently, teenagers aren’t the only ones who can have fun with it. Rebekka has an account on TikTok where she mostly posts comedic skits. She only has 89 followers at the moment, but if she keeps being consistent that number could easily grow.
9. She Likes Her Privacy
Any time a person chooses a career that requires them to be in the spotlight, privacy can be almost impossible to come by. Fortunately for Rebekka, she’s been able to avoid a lot of the intrusion that comes with being a star. Rebekka is a pretty low-key person and she’s done a good job of keeping her private life away from the spotlight.
10. She Is Passionate About Social Justice
Politics isn’t the only thing Rebekka isn’t afraid to speak her mind about. She has also made it a point to use her platform to raise awareness to several social issues including racism, police brutality, and consent. She enjoys educating others and hopes that her posts can help inspire people to do their part to make the world a better place.