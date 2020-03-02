Home
TV News
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Reclaimed on Discovery

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Reclaimed on Discovery

3 mins ago

Reclaimed

Reclaimed is a Discovery show centered on a pair of friends named Alex Charvat and Kevin Gilman. The two are seeking to turn people’s mining claims into profitable operations in exchange for a share of the profits, thus explaining the name of the show. Here are 10 things that you may or may not have known about Reclaimed:

1. Centered On Mining Claims

A mining claim is a claim on the right to extract minerals from a particular piece of public land. Such claims played a huge role in the history of the United States. However, their importance has faded to a considerable extent in the present time, not least because there is very little unclaimed land remaining in the country. Unsurprisingly, said land tends to not be very useful, meaning that if interested individuals just want a piece of land to call their own, chances are good that they would just buy land with low economic value in exchange for a low cost.

2. Centered On Mining Claims Dating From the Homestead Act

In any case, the show is centered on mining claims dating from the Homestead Act. Technically, there wasn’t one Homestead Act but rather several Homestead Acts from the 1850s to the 1930s that gave close to 10 percent of the total area of the United States to 1.6 million homesteaders. Said acts were the product of a Northern political stance called Free Soil that advocated for small farmers who owned and operated their own farms. This was in contrast to the Southern political stance, which wanted the rich to buy up huge plots of land before farming them using slave labor. The practice came to a conclusion when the government’s preference changed to retaining public land rather than hand it out.

3. The Claim System Had Serious Issues

The claim system was infamous for having a number of serious issues with its implementation. For example, it was very common for people to file for claims to enabled them to gain critical resources such as water that would enable them to shut out potential competitors in the local region. Likewise, the government had no real system that could be used to evaluate the claims submitted to it. Instead, its processes were very reliant on witnesses supporting the claimants when the latter said that they met the necessary requirements, which was a huge problem when those witnesses could be bought or otherwise collude with the claimants.

4. Gold Remains a Powerful Symbol

Generally speaking, most people will associate potentially lucrative mining claims with gold, which is unsurprising when one remembers the gold rushes that have shaped a number of very important locations in the United States. However, it is important to note that gold is far from being the sole mineral of potential value that can be found on the mining claims covered by the show. Still, the show focuses on gold and silver, which remain powerful symbols of value for a wide range of people in a wide range of places in the present time.

5. Focused On Setting Up Profitable Operations

Of course, having minerals on a mining claim means very little to the claim-holder unless they are capable of extracting those minerals in an economic manner. Suffice to say that isn’t a simple and straightforward process, which is why the outside expertise and experience of Charvat and Gilman can prove useful.

6. The Stars Are Familiar with Mining and Engineering

Naturally, the leading pair is familiar with both mining and engineering. After all, they can’t exactly set up profitable mining operations without the mining know-how needed to do so. Moreover, mining is a very technical process, meaning that even the simplest and most straightforward mining operations come with a huge number of engineering challenges that must be overcome before interested parties can get at the desired minerals.

7. The Stars Are Familiar with Forestry and Mountaineering

Besides that, the leading pair is very familiar with both forestry and mountaineering as well. This is wholly unsurprising because they often head into remote regions, meaning that those skills are needed for them to reach the places that they want to go within a reasonable period of time. For that matter, remoteness is something that makes every aspect of a technical operation more difficult, meaning that forestry and mountaineering are very much skills that can come in handy for smoothing out those issues as much as possible.

8. Fixer-Upper Show

To be honest, Reclaimed has a lot that is in common with fixer-upper shows. However, it is centered on mining operations rather than something more conventional such as a house or a restaurant, meaning that it is an intriguing combination of the familiar and the unfamiliar for interested individuals. Both characteristics can be important for the success of a show, seeing as how one enables viewers to get comfortable within very little time while the other makes it much easier for interested individuals to remain tuned-in rather than get driven off by their boredom at something that they have seen on numerous occasions in the past.

9. The Focus on Gold and Silver Is Very Deliberate

No one really knows why so many people have been so focused on gold and silver. Some people have speculated about the shine of precious metals resembling the shine of sunshine upon water, thus making it naturally attractive to our senses. Other people have speculated about precious metals being excellent stores of value thanks to their rarity as well as their imperishable nature. Regardless of the exact cause, the fact of the matter is that people love gold and silver, which in turn, means that their focus on this show was very much meant to stir up a sense of excitement in the hearts of the viewers.

10. Plays with the Idea of the Old West

The Old West has long since faded into the mists of history. However, it remains a powerful influence on the U.S. popular consciousness and beyond. As such, it was natural for Reclaimed to play with elements evocative of said time and said place, particularly since it is already so focused on concepts that were most prominent in said period. Still, while Reclaimed plays with those elements, it is very much a product of the present in its content and its presentation, which is as it should be.


About The Author

Allen Lee
More from this Author

Allen Lee is a Toronto-based freelance writer who studied business in school but has since turned to other pursuits. He spends more time than is perhaps wise with his eyes fixed on a screen either reading history books, keeping up with international news, or playing the latest releases on the Steam platform, which serve as the subject matter for much of his writing output. Currently, Lee is practicing the smidgen of Chinese that he picked up while visiting the Chinese mainland in hopes of someday being able to read certain historical texts in their original language.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Reclaimed
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Reclaimed on Discovery
How Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Lost $400k in a Phishing Scam
The Witcher’s Vesemir Has Been Revealed
What We Learned From The Future Man Season 3 Trailer
Why Scar is The Best Animated Disney Villain Ever
James Mangold Might Be Directing Indiana Jones 5
Elm Street
Robert Englund Wants A Nightmare on Elm Street Prequel
Three Big Ways the MCU can Freshen-Up the X-Men
Rebecca Breeds
10 Things You Didn’t know about Rebecca Breeds
A Back To the Future: The Musical Exists Now
The R-Rated Punisher Movie That Marvel Really Needs to Make
Merissa Pence
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Merissa Pence
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment
Why The Untitled Goose Game is The Most Underrated Game Ever
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music