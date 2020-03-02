10 Things You Didn’t Know about Reclaimed on Discovery

Reclaimed is a Discovery show centered on a pair of friends named Alex Charvat and Kevin Gilman. The two are seeking to turn people’s mining claims into profitable operations in exchange for a share of the profits, thus explaining the name of the show. Here are 10 things that you may or may not have known about Reclaimed:
1. Centered On Mining Claims
A mining claim is a claim on the right to extract minerals from a particular piece of public land. Such claims played a huge role in the history of the United States. However, their importance has faded to a considerable extent in the present time, not least because there is very little unclaimed land remaining in the country. Unsurprisingly, said land tends to not be very useful, meaning that if interested individuals just want a piece of land to call their own, chances are good that they would just buy land with low economic value in exchange for a low cost.
2. Centered On Mining Claims Dating From the Homestead Act
In any case, the show is centered on mining claims dating from the Homestead Act. Technically, there wasn’t one Homestead Act but rather several Homestead Acts from the 1850s to the 1930s that gave close to 10 percent of the total area of the United States to 1.6 million homesteaders. Said acts were the product of a Northern political stance called Free Soil that advocated for small farmers who owned and operated their own farms. This was in contrast to the Southern political stance, which wanted the rich to buy up huge plots of land before farming them using slave labor. The practice came to a conclusion when the government’s preference changed to retaining public land rather than hand it out.
3. The Claim System Had Serious Issues
The claim system was infamous for having a number of serious issues with its implementation. For example, it was very common for people to file for claims to enabled them to gain critical resources such as water that would enable them to shut out potential competitors in the local region. Likewise, the government had no real system that could be used to evaluate the claims submitted to it. Instead, its processes were very reliant on witnesses supporting the claimants when the latter said that they met the necessary requirements, which was a huge problem when those witnesses could be bought or otherwise collude with the claimants.
4. Gold Remains a Powerful Symbol
Generally speaking, most people will associate potentially lucrative mining claims with gold, which is unsurprising when one remembers the gold rushes that have shaped a number of very important locations in the United States. However, it is important to note that gold is far from being the sole mineral of potential value that can be found on the mining claims covered by the show. Still, the show focuses on gold and silver, which remain powerful symbols of value for a wide range of people in a wide range of places in the present time.
5. Focused On Setting Up Profitable Operations
Of course, having minerals on a mining claim means very little to the claim-holder unless they are capable of extracting those minerals in an economic manner. Suffice to say that isn’t a simple and straightforward process, which is why the outside expertise and experience of Charvat and Gilman can prove useful.
6. The Stars Are Familiar with Mining and Engineering
Naturally, the leading pair is familiar with both mining and engineering. After all, they can’t exactly set up profitable mining operations without the mining know-how needed to do so. Moreover, mining is a very technical process, meaning that even the simplest and most straightforward mining operations come with a huge number of engineering challenges that must be overcome before interested parties can get at the desired minerals.
7. The Stars Are Familiar with Forestry and Mountaineering
Besides that, the leading pair is very familiar with both forestry and mountaineering as well. This is wholly unsurprising because they often head into remote regions, meaning that those skills are needed for them to reach the places that they want to go within a reasonable period of time. For that matter, remoteness is something that makes every aspect of a technical operation more difficult, meaning that forestry and mountaineering are very much skills that can come in handy for smoothing out those issues as much as possible.
8. Fixer-Upper Show
To be honest, Reclaimed has a lot that is in common with fixer-upper shows. However, it is centered on mining operations rather than something more conventional such as a house or a restaurant, meaning that it is an intriguing combination of the familiar and the unfamiliar for interested individuals. Both characteristics can be important for the success of a show, seeing as how one enables viewers to get comfortable within very little time while the other makes it much easier for interested individuals to remain tuned-in rather than get driven off by their boredom at something that they have seen on numerous occasions in the past.
9. The Focus on Gold and Silver Is Very Deliberate
No one really knows why so many people have been so focused on gold and silver. Some people have speculated about the shine of precious metals resembling the shine of sunshine upon water, thus making it naturally attractive to our senses. Other people have speculated about precious metals being excellent stores of value thanks to their rarity as well as their imperishable nature. Regardless of the exact cause, the fact of the matter is that people love gold and silver, which in turn, means that their focus on this show was very much meant to stir up a sense of excitement in the hearts of the viewers.
10. Plays with the Idea of the Old West
The Old West has long since faded into the mists of history. However, it remains a powerful influence on the U.S. popular consciousness and beyond. As such, it was natural for Reclaimed to play with elements evocative of said time and said place, particularly since it is already so focused on concepts that were most prominent in said period. Still, while Reclaimed plays with those elements, it is very much a product of the present in its content and its presentation, which is as it should be.