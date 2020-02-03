Recreating the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Drinks

Ever wonder what was in some of those Star Wars drinks? Well, in the Galaxy Edge attraction there seems to be a number of drinks that have been given attractive names and interesting looks for the people. The Fuzzy Tauntaun looks kind of complicated and sounds the same since the ingredients that are required aren’t hard to come by, but they’re likely not the kind of thing that people have in their homes. As far as the taste it does sound more like a fuzzy navel with a lot of foam on top. How it looks like a Tauntaun is kind of hard to say though, but then again people aren’t going to care much since it’s a Star Wars drink and it has alcohol in it, so it will likely sell itself as long as it tastes good. On top of this however is that the average person likely won’t have the tools that this guy is working with in their home unless they’re a bartender or a serious drinker, in which case they might not want to complicate things when it comes to alcohol and just get to it. After all, separating a drinker from their joy juice at times is kind of less than ideal.
For the type of person that likes to entertain their guests and give them something to ‘ooh’ and ‘aww’ over these drinks would likely be a lot of fun since the drinks do look interesting and they do appear as though they might be kind of interesting taste-wise. The one thing about this program though is that it is entirely technical and to be fair creating drinks isn’t always best when it’s done by sight and by taste since it can go wrong in so many different ways. Bartending has become, and has been for a while, a science that a lot of people have come to understand is something that is to be taken somewhat seriously but can still be a great deal of fun since bartenders are those that either know how to pour a beer and a glass of wine or are able to razzle dazzle their guests with a true feat of showmanship that keeps people coming back not just for the tasty beverages but also for the experience that’s been given while they wait for their drinks. The only complication with these drinks that are featured is that it almost appears as though they might need their ingredients ready to go at all times since unless there’s a technique at Galaxy’s Edge that cuts down on prep time these drinks could take a while to wait for and that’s almost never good for business unless those doing the waiting are entertained somehow. In a Disneyland exhibit though it doesn’t sound likely that the anyone would be sitting there waiting without taking a look around and seeing what there is to see.
One of the best parts about presentation drinks is that they do offer up a good deal of entertainment if the bartender is well-versed in how to show off the drink and the process by which it’s made. Some drinks really don’t offer up a challenge or a show since making a screwdriver or a gin and tonic can only be taken so far before it becomes a little excessive for such a simple drink. But for libation such as these it does feel as though there’s a lot of room for a show which could affect a bartender’s tips, if those working in the cantina are allowed to accept them. People love to tip for showmanship just as much as they love to tip for presentation, taste, and of course, expedience. Wendy Rose Gould of The Cocktail Foundation could tell you more without a doubt. Without any of those traits a bartender might as well be pouring a simple beer and leaving the patrons to their own devices. But a person that’s really into the experience might try to get their guests into the act and make them feel as though they’re a part of the process as they attempt to sway the person and help them enjoy the drink just a little more. Some people can do this pretty easily as it’s in their nature to show off and be exuberant enough to get people in on the act, while others have to work at it quite a bit. For drinks such as this however the extrovert is undeniably the kind of person that’s needed since a flair for the dramatic and the need to show off one’s skills could bring these drinks to another level and really get people excited.
Star Wars drinks are bound to get people excited anyway from their appearance and names as the expectation is enough to intrigue some people. But overall, the showmanship has to be what sells it since otherwise it’s just a cocktail with another name.