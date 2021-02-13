10 Things You Didn’t Know about Reem Amara

While the name Reem Amara might not mean anything to you, the name Patrick Flueger probably does mean something to you. He’s the star of the hit show, “Chicago P.D.,” and fans just adore him. He’s been in our living rooms for some time now working on his primetime show, and fans love the character he plays. However, they also know that he has a girlfriend, and her name is Reem Amara. So, while her name is not familiar to most, she’s someone worth getting to know. She’s not only dating the famous star, but she’s someone very cool, too.
1. She’s a Model
When she’s not busy being the girlfriend of everyone’s favorite NBC star, she’s doing her own thing. Her thing is modeling. If you take a look at her social media accounts, you can see that she’s a model for a reason. She’s gorgeous, and she’s good at it. What more can you ask for?
2. She’s From Dubai
She was born in Dubai, but she is of Palestinian and Jordanian descent. We have to say that those genes are some seriously good genes. She’s gorgeous, and it’s so easy to understand why she’s so successful in the modeling industry.
3. She’s Young
She is a young woman. She’s only 25. She’ll turn 26 in 2021, but not until much later in the year. Her date of birth is September 25, 1995. Her boyfriend is a little older than she is, but it just goes to show that sometimes women mature a lot faster than men do (and by sometimes, we mean often).
4. She’s Got a Large Family
When she was growing up, she did so in the midst of a large family. Her mother and father had a total of five kids, which is so many kids. Of course, my husband and I have four kids, so I haven’t really much room to talk, but five sounds like so many more than four. But, back to Reem Amara. She’s the youngest of all her parent’s children.
5. She’s An Actress, Too
Did we mention that modeling is just one of the jobs she has? She’s good at it, and she’s making a killing off of it, but she’s also an actress. In fact, she got to guest star on her boyfriend’s hit show one time. She played a nurse, and we have a feeling the two of them enjoyed being able to work together in that capacity.
6. She’s Private
One thing we can say about Reem Amara is that she values her privacy. She doesn’t speak to the press about her personal life. She does not share every single thing going on in her life with everyone she’s ever met. She doesn’t overshare, but she also has a way of making us all feel as if we know her well when we are going through her posts.
7. No One Knows Much About Their Relationship
While there is some speculation that the two have been together for a few years, the best we can do is say that the rumor is that they’ve been dating since the beginning of 2019. Of course, they might have been together much longer than that, but this is when they were first photographed together. They could have done years of the whole private relationship thing, and we may never know.
8. She’s Got a Decent Social Following
She might not be a household name herself – yet – but she does have enough followers to put her into the micro influencer level on Instagram. She has around 14.6k followers. It’s not a ton, but it does show the world that she’s making waves and she’s doing big things.
9. She’s an Advocate for Mental Health
She’s stated on her social media page that she’s aware that the lockdowns in so many cities and states are tricky, and that they are taking a toll on the mental health of people who are not free to leave their homes, work, or send their kids to school. As a Floridian, it’s just shocking to realize that so many people are still living like this nearly a year later when we were closed down for all of six weeks until May 1, and that’s it. Mental health is so important, and people are struggling so hard right now. She’s making sure her fans know that they can reach out to her, to friends, to anyone when they need help. We are right there with her.
10. She’s a Traveler
She loves to travel. She loves to see the world, to take in all the beauty that it has to offer and to meet new people and experience new things. It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s one that so many are missing out on right now. It is hard not being able to travel so many places right now.