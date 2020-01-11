Home
Entertainment
Regal Switches from Coke to Pepsi and People are Not Having It

Regal Switches from Coke to Pepsi and People are Not Having It

10 mins ago

Regal

This is seriously not a joke, people are flipping their lids, no pun intended, over Regal Cinemas switching from Coca-Cola to Pepsi, and for those of us that just don’t care it’s a laugh riot. I’m of the mind to agree with Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb that it’s not as big of a deal as people tend to make it, largely because when going to the theater a great many people still do whatever they can to sneak their own snacks in so they don’t have to pay the exorbitant prices at the snack bar. And yet chances are these are some of the same people that are complaining because something DIFFERENT is happening and they didn’t see it coming. This is what happens when people are thrust out of their comfort zone without any way to adapt unfortunately, and while the rest of us that really don’t care are likely to still frequent Regal and not mind what beverages they’re serving, while those that were so egregiously ‘offended’ by this movie will….likely still attend the same movies and possibly gnash their teeth while drinking a water or something else. Seriously, that’s what will happen, just watch.

I’m not sure about anyone else but while I do remember the concessions from the movies I tend to remember the movie first and what I was eating or drinking second. Back when a lot of us were kids there were theaters that sold Coke and theaters that sold Pepsi, and if you were picky about what you wanted then you were just out of luck. The fact that some folks are thinking of taking their business elsewhere over a soft drink is more than absurd, it’s not going to happen for a lot of them. People need something to gripe about, sad as it might seem, and this was just the next thing on the block. Regal and Coke have gone hand in hand for quite a while, that much is true, but one thing that people always tend to forget in the world of business is just that, IT’S BUSINESS. It’s about what makes the money, what gets the checks signed, and what moves things forward in a positive manner that can benefit everyone. So thousands of people don’t like the switch? That’s kind of too bad since it might actually take millions to get the deal to go south, and that doesn’t seem like a possibility unless millions of people across the US are going to suddenly decide that going to the movies is no longer a desired pastime. What’s really funny about this is that judging by the reaction of the people that have been so vocal on social media is that they might have forgotten that Pepsi has other products rather than regular and Diet Pepsi. People do realize that, right?

At this point it doesn’t sound as though it matters since so many people are ‘outraged’ by this turn of events that trying to get them to slow down and see reason might take a while since as we’ve seen throughout the last several years when the mob mentality takes over it’s hard to do much more than weather the idiocy. Considering all that’s happening in the world the fact that this is what people choose to focus on is a real head-scratcher. Judging by the reactions of the people that have already thrown their two cents in the ring so to speak one might think that the entirety of Regal Cinemas was bound to come crumbling down with the ‘I’ll take my business elsewhere’ mentality that so many people are already trying to push. The change-over isn’t due to happen until spring so it’s not coming out of the blue, but by the time it does occur it feels safe to state that as much as people want to holler and as loud as they’ll get, they’ll still be lining up for tickets to see their favorite movies over and over again, and possibly trying to sneak in their own drinks just like always. Charlie Ridgley of Comic Book has more to say on the matter.

Much as I used to never believe this, soda pop is soda pop. Of course those of us that drink it have our favorites but the truth is that it all becomes addictive after a while and it can rot out your teeth if you drink too much. It’s all a mix of chemicals with flavoring and coloring added in to make it more appealing. The fact that people have created such a bond with Coke is kind of disturbing really. It’s part of American culture alright, but it’s a soft drink for crying out loud people, something that can be enjoyed if you have the money to pay for it. I can’t remember the last time I went to the theater and thought ‘wow, I’m sure glad I bought this Coke, who cares what’s on the screen?’.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Superheroes That Would Kick Butt in The Walking Dead Universe
‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’ as a 90s Sitcom
Flirty Dancing
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Flirty Dancing
Alaska PD
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alaska PD
Why David Fincher Should Direct the American Remake of Parasite
Five Directors Who Could Dominate The Decade
The Five Best Catherine Keener Movies of Her Career
Big Surprise: Joaquin Was Difficult To Work With on Joker Set
Regal
Regal Switches from Coke to Pepsi and People are Not Having It
Kiarra Norman
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kiarra Norman
Alexa Caves
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Caves
The Reason the 2020 Oscars Will Not Have a Host
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best