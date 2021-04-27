Remember Dash Rendar from Star Wars?

Does anyone remember the character known as Dash Rendar from Star Wars? He didn’t really have a huge role to play apart from what he was given and a lot of people might have thought he was dead if they didn’t continue reading about him since his ship was destroyed by Prince Xizor, the head of the criminal organization known as Black Sun. His role in the franchise has never been too extensive, but since there are rumors of an anthology being created and it was revealed that he did fake his death, it’s always possible that he could be given another story to firmly establish his place in the franchise. Where he’ll fit in and how he’ll be placed in the story is anyone’s guess, but after Shadows of the Empire, it’s not too likely that he’ll be giving up his smuggler ways if he has anything to say about it. Dash was the type of character that was there for one story and was then taken out for various reasons as a lot of people probably ended up forgetting about him. But if he is about to make his way back in an anthology it might be a good idea to brush up when it comes to who he is and what he does.
Unlike a lot of smugglers though he was born to a rich family, but things went awry thanks to the Empire, and while Rendar was content to be a smuggler he was another individual that didn’t want to give up his independence to the Rebel Alliance, though he would gladly help now and again to make sure that he was still a thorn in the Empire’s side. One can imagine that he made quite a few enemies in his time, just like many smugglers, since he was also a very tough individual that knew how to fight when it was needed, and he was a great pilot on top of that. Depending on what time period the anthology will be covering, it might be possible to think about seeing him in something around the Cassian Andor time period, or perhaps between two of the original movies. With everything that Disney is doing to the franchise in terms of canon and what is and isn’t acceptable for their version of the story, it’s hard to say or even predict what will happen, but the continued introduction of various characters that were at one point confined to the books, comics, or even animated series will definitely go a long way toward fleshing out the galaxy in a big way.
As far as his character goes, Dash is kind of like Han Solo but with a stronger build and with an even cockier attitude, if that’s possible. Both of them hail from Corellia, but as it was already mentioned, Dash came from money and a comfortable life, while Solo was a street urchin that had to learn quickly how to survive and how to get by on his own. Dash lost almost everything when the Empire turned on his family, but his upbringing was still a big part of why he was such a different character than Solo, no matter how similar they were. Han came from nothing and had nothing to lose until he gained the Millennium Falcon, while Dash had everything and lost it. Another similarity though is that they both served the Empire at one point until it became obvious that they were serving the wrong side. They also share the rebellious streak that kept them from joining with the Alliance, though Solo would eventually do so, some still say because of Princess Leia. But the point is that Dash stayed wild and unfettered for the duration of his time in the franchise, and while he’s certainly not friendly with the Empire, it was equally obvious that he didn’t want to join up with the Alliance if only because he valued his freedom. Introducing another character like this into the mix would be kind of fun since Han has been one of the biggest daredevils within the franchise, and if Alden Ehrenreich is brought back at any point it could be an interesting story to pit these two characters together just to see how their egos would collide.
It’s a little uncertain just how many stories will be told within the scope of the original movies since at the moment it feels as though Disney has to either tiptoe through the trilogy to find spaces where it can insert one story after another or simply reboot the entire franchise. One can only imagine the uproar if such a thing ever happened since there would likely be many fans lost and many more that would go on to call Disney out for such a move.