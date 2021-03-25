Remember Pam Dawber? She’s Back on TV with NCIS Role

It’s only taken about 18 seasons to get Pam Dawber on the set of NCIS in an active role as she takes on the part of a journalist looking to get a story. With Gibbs apparently taking on a lesser role, especially if NCIS is approved for the 19th season, it’s likely that we’ll be seeing less and less of Mark Harmon as there are rumors that he might be trying to move away from the show after so long. The only issue here is that if there’s no Gibbs it would appear that there’s no NCIS. Some folks might want to point out that Gibbs was seen less and less at other points in the past, but the point is kind of lost in a hurry since storylines that took place years ago with Gibbs in a diminished capacity were written for a purpose. Whether the rumors are right or not it’s not hard to believe that Harmon might want to call it a day finally and hang up his cap and jacket in order to move on to something else. Who knows, maybe Pam is there to share the last few big moments with him since the timing of the rumors and her casting appear kind of fortuitous. It’s just a thought since there’s no way to be certain, but it’s something that people might have already been deducing on their own.
Pam hasn’t actually been seen on TV since around 2016 so it’s fair to say that people might be a little surprised to see her back, at least for four episodes. Her biggest role that anyone is going to remember came decades ago when she starred with the late Robin Williams in Mork & Mindy, which wasn’t a huge hit when it came out but was still a show that many people came to regard as one of the best that had been put together after a while. It did take a bit for the show to really kick into gear since for some reason it didn’t track well with critics or audiences, but it did gain a following that was both loyal and wanted more. Pam would eventually go on to star on other shows and have a decent career but it’s fair to say that when it comes to the roles that have made her stand out, the time she spent as Mindy was definitely what set her apart from others since she not only had to keep up with Williams, who was like a live wire on the show, but she had to do so without cracking up all the time. Seriously, this feels like it would be a tall order when Robin Williams and comedy was involved since the guy could make just about anyone laugh and it had to have taken a monumental amount of willpower to not bust up when he really got going.
Mark Harmon is definitely not the type of person that is bound to make someone laugh uncontrollably since he’s a great actor, but he’s not exactly a comedian. He’s starred in a couple of movies and had a few funny lines but otherwise, as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, he hasn’t exactly been a funny character over the course of his career. To be fair, Mark hasn’t exactly been the kind of actor that a lot of people remember over the years, kind of like Pam. The two have kept their private life pretty well concealed from the world as much as they can, which is impressive to be certain since there are a lot of people that either don’t get that luxury or don’t try as hard. But I do have to stand by the idea that Harmon might still be contemplating the idea of moving on from NCIS since the appearance of his wife on the show might be the harbinger of such a move. The reality of it is that without Mark on the show it does feel as though it might not need to exist any longer, but for some of us, the idea that the many people working on this show might be that put out is hard to see since it’s Hollywood, there’s bound to be a job somewhere for the many talented individuals that work on NCIS to go. It’s not dismissive in the least to say that the many skills of those that help the show to exist would be welcome in a lot of different venues.
But one should think that Harmon might be ready for an exit after so long since he’s one of the founders of the show since he, Michael Weatherly, Sasha Alexander, Pauley Perrette, and David McCallum really started things on the show, and were there when Cote de Pablo and Sean Murray came in and stuck around. It might be time for NCIS to finally see if it can stand without Harmon, or simply cease to be.