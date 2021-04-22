Remembering Alma Wahlberg: Mark and Donnie’s Mom was 78

Watching our loved ones get old and eventually pass on from this world isn’t easy, but it’s not meant to be. What we see as the natural progression of life is typically that we’re born, we grow up, we grow old, and eventually, we pass away so that there’s room for the upcoming generations to do the same. Somewhere in the midst of all that growth, we find time to live, to love, and to find success, we hope, in many different ways. Alma Wahlberg, rest her soul, was a success as she brought into this world a legacy that is still being fulfilled and is, as can be said, the architect behind the Wahlberg name given that her kids have gone on to be quite successful and in some cases more than a little bit famous. Sadly, Alma has passed away due to complications from dementia, and as is expected the entire Wahlberg family is mourning her loss at this time. One thing that can be said, among the many, is that she was able to stick around long enough to see her children grow into the strong and confident individuals they’ve become over the years, which is what any parent should be glad to see. To think that she might have had some inkling of the direction that her children’s lives would have taken is likely part hope and part faith in their abilities which, when coupled with her dedication to her family, was likely to produce something positive as Mark and Donnie Wahlberg have been quite vocal about how their mother believed in them for so long.
It’s not easy to lose a loved one, and many would claim that no matter what age a person passes it never gets easier either. They’d be right since the loss of a family member is a serious blow to the heart and can create a type of instability in an individual that’s hard to get over. But the one thing that does make things just a tad bit easier is the realization that one day, everyone will have to face that final moment when the time comes for our lives here to be over and done with. When watching our elderly citizens pass on it’s fair to state that there are still plenty among them that fear their passing for one reason or another, as death is a personal thing that some people still fear for lack of knowing where they might go, what might happen, and how their passing with affect others. But for some, it’s a blessing, if only because it’s a release from the pain of the human condition that doesn’t get better as time rolls on, and can continue to strip away everything that makes us who we are until the end. Suffering from dementia is what some might describe as a type of hell on earth, but it is something that many people deal with, and losing someone that has been suffering through such a condition is still not easy. But some might describe this as a release, a passing that is more akin to a reprieve than a punishment. There’s no doubt that many don’t want to hear this, but there are times when passing on can be a blessing, since sticking around in a body that continues to fail can be so much harder.
Alma earned her praise for raising a family that came to both respect and honor her, and who were successful in their own lives as they did right by their mother and held her close, sharing their lives with her in a very big way. It’s what a parent could hope for, to raise children that are successful and will still remember those that believed in them and pushed them to be whatever they could be. Very few parent-child relationships are ever bound to be perfect, but it would appear that Alma did something right with her children when it comes to the respect and love that they’ve shown to her over the years, and this is the core of what is to be expected by those who have been raised by a strong and loving parent. It’s not going to be easy to let her go, but there’s no doubt that the Wahlberg clan will remember Alma fondly over the coming years, and will likely keep her name on their lips and honor her even further in ways that have yet to be revealed. That, after all, is the respect that is earned and in some cases due to those that sit behind the scenes and support those that they raised and taught to be loving, decent people, to be remembered in ways that will keep them alive in some way and with the respect they deserve. Rest in peace Alma, you did good.