Remembering Ben Best: Screenwriter Dies at 46

Although everybody is well aware that death is unavoidable and happens on a regular basis, it seems like the entertainment industry has suffered from pretty tough losses lately. One of the latest names to be added to the tragic list was successful screenwriter and actor, Ben Best. Best is best known for being the co-creator of the HBO series Eastbound & Down. When he passed away on September 12, 2021, he was just 46 years old. His 47th birthday would’ve been the following day. Although his untimely death represents a life and a career cut short, Ben’s loved ones can rest assured that he will continue to live on thanks to the lasting impression of his art. Keep reading to learn more about Ben Best’s life and legacy.
Ben Best’s Career
Throughout his career, Ben was always a very private person. He wasn’t active on social media and he didn’t seem to do many interviews. As a result, there isn’t a lot of information known about his life outside of the entertainment industry. We also weren’t able to locate much basic information about him such as where he was born and raised. However, we do know that he attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts where he met his friends and longtime collaborators, Danny McBride and Jody Hill. Together, the three of them would go on to create Eastbound & Down. The series was released in 2009 and ran until 2013.
Prior to Eastbound & Down, Ben wrote two movies: The Foot Fist Way and Your Highness. In addition to all of the work he did behind the scenes, Ben also did some acting. On top of playing Clegg in Eastbound & Down, he also had a role in the popular 2007 movie Superbad. Ben’s sense of humor was one of his most admirable qualities and it’s one of the things that people will remember the most about him. While the majority of people in the entertainment industry love being in the spotlight, it appears that Ben was more of a behind-the-scenes kind of person. However, no matter what he was working on, he always put 100% into every project he was a part of.
The Details Of Ben’s Passing
News of Ben’s passing was initially announced through the official Instagram profile for Rough House Pictures. The post read, “It’s with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our good buddy Ben Best. We lost him the day before he would have turned 47. A hell of a friend and a creative force. He inspired us and made us laugh. Charming and hilarious. Gone way too soon. We love and miss you.” The post has received more than 2,100 likes and several people commented to express their condolences.
Several celebrities have also taken to social media to share kind words about Ben. Seth Rogan tweeted, “RIP Ben Best. I remember seeing him as Chuck The Truck in Foot Fist Way and thinking “I have to work with this man.” I’m honored I got work with him, and even more so and that I got to hang out with him and just be in his company. Watch Foot Fist Way today and bask in his genius.” At the moment, Ben’s cause of death has not been shared with the public and it’s unclear if it ever will. As far as we know, however, Ben was not suffering from any serious illnesses at the time of his passing which adds to the sudden nature of the situation. For once, the internet seems to be being very respectful and no one appears to be speculating about what happened.
Ben’s Legacy
Ben’s fans have been dealing with feelings of tremendous loss in the wake of Ben’s death. However, it’s those who knew him personally who are struggling the most. That said, it doesn’t appear that any of Ben’s family members have spoken publicly about his death. As far as we know, Ben was never married and did not have any children. Outside of that, there isn’t much information known about his life or his family. Funeral services for Ben have not been shared with the public. It also doesn’t appear that an official obituary has been released. Since he was a pretty low-key person, chances are that his services will also be that way. For now, the best way that people can honor Ben is to continue to support his work. Anyone who has seen Ben’s work would agree that he was tremendously talented. It’s truly a shame that the world will never get the chance to see all of the things he had to offer.