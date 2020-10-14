Remembering Clark Middleton: Character Actor Died at 63

As of now, it does feel that a disproportionate number of famous names are starting to pass on, and for many that know them, it’s likely that the thought might be that it’s well before their time. Clark Middleton, a well-known character actor and someone that would easily be recognized by many people, passed on recently due to the West Nile Virus. For anyone that doesn’t know, this virus is commonly transmitted by mosquitoes and in some cases can pass on its own, but in others can cause serious effects that require hospitalization since the virus can cause inflammation of the spinal cord and the brain. Sadly Clark passed after contracting the virus, he was 63 years old. When looking at his resume it’s pretty easy to think that Clark could have been looked over by a lot of people that aren’t really into paying attention to those that are basically there to make the main actors look good, but in a big way, Clark did his job just as well as anyone and in some cases, he was definitely more than enough to match the energy and intensity of those he was working with. When you have to work with big names like James Spader on The Blacklist it’s likely that a person needs to bring their A-game more often than not since, despite the fact that his own career has changed a bit in the last decade and more, Spader is still someone that can be pretty intense when it comes to the right role. Keeping up with him is something that requires a person that’s on their game, and that would describe Clark Middleton pretty well.
The age of 63 might sound old to some people that have yet to reach even half that age, but to many of us that were born in the latter part of the 20th century, it’s a number that doesn’t appear to be too old to be packing it up for good before moving on towards that next horizon. In other words, one’s life shouldn’t be over by their sixties, especially since some folks these days are looking spry and ready to carry on by the time they hit their seventies and eighties. Betty White is in her nineties and it doesn’t appear that she’s slowed down to the point that she’s ready to sit and watch the world go by. But things do happen, unfortunately, and while Clark is one of the many that have passed on in the last decade and more, he’s also a person whose career is to be celebrated instead of focusing solely on his loss. Some might state that it’s a bit dismissive to simply focus on the positive notes while denying the sorrow, and they’d be right if that were the case. But it’s not a denial of his passing that prompts me to write this way, but a desire to see just what good he did for the entertainment industry and those around him that considered Clark to be a valuable member of any set he was selected to work on.
Looking at what he managed to accomplish in his life while working around the fact that he’d had rheumatoid arthritis since he was a kid it’s even easier to be impressed since Clark didn’t have an easy life thanks to his condition, especially since the treatments he had to go through and the struggles he had to face didn’t make his life that much better. But he persevered and managed to find his way into an acting career, making it obvious that he was someone that didn’t like giving up, and obviously didn’t have an ounce of quit in him. It’s true that he was one of the odder-looking individuals in many projects, but he made it work and he did his best no matter what role he took, which is inspirational to many and speaks of someone that wasn’t interested in backing down simply because he had an infirmity that wasn’t bound to go away. There are some folks that would take this kind of condition and create sympathy for themselves, and some that would let it beat them down. Those that don’t are the individuals that don’t want pity or sympathy, and willingly fight their way into the life that they want. In a big way, these individuals are far easier to respect since they tend to ignore pity and sympathy but are often very empathetic to others for good reason.
It goes without saying that a lot of us that aren’t born with any infirmities and lead what we consider to be an average life take a lot for granted. When we look at individuals such as Clark we might feel something, but if we’re wise we look at said individuals and find it necessary to challenge them just as much as we would challenge anyone else to give us their best in whatever they do. That’s far better than false sympathy or pity, and it brings out the best in everyone involved. Rest in peace Clark, you’ll be remembered.