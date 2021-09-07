Remembering Daffney Unger: Wrestling Star was Only 46

It would be kind of interesting to hear just how many people think that wrestling is as glamorous as it appears, especially considering that so much has been done to promote the idea that wrestlers don’t always live like rock stars behind the scenes. More than a few wrestlers are in constant pain, both physical and psychological, that isn’t shown until the cameras are off and most people can’t see. Daffney Unger, a veteran in the ring from WCW and TNA, passed away recently from what is said to be a self-inflicted wound. The troubling part is that she posted a video to social media while reading a suicide note, as it’s been stated, and asking people if they knew how alone she was. This is the plight of the wrestler in many regards, that a lot of them tend to have a life outside of the ring that’s anything but balanced and has plenty of pitfalls and problems that are waiting to crop up at any given moment. The fact that many people don’t know this is evidence that a lot of fans tend to get into the show aspect of it but don’t know or don’t care to know much after that.
At only 46 years of age, Daffney apparently felt there was nothing left in her life that could bring her back from the brink, which is troubling since she had a legacy within the squared circle that many people likely felt was impressive as she’d been around for a while and had gone on to be someone that people cheered for during her time. But whether it’s due to something that might happen in the ring, or the politics of the business, or something else that was troubling her, it’s evident that she hadn’t been happy for a while, and felt that there was only one way out of it. Suicide is a touchy issue with a lot of people for a very good reason, and it’s fair to say that a lot of people tend to think of several wrestlers who were gone too soon due to similar circumstances.
It does feel at that the age of 46 that Daffney might have been slowing down just a bit when it came to the business, which is pretty natural since the body can only endure so much punishment after a while, and the high-impact moves that are common in wrestling tend to wear a person’s body out in a number of ways. Sadly, it’s not the first time that a wrestler has taken their own life, but the circumstances, in this case, are a bit sketchy, even with the video that Daffney uploaded. There’s always the question of why it happened, what could have been done to prevent it, and what was so horrible that this was the only option left to the individual. All of those questions are likely running through the minds of those that knew Daffney best, and likely will for a while since the unfortunate truth is that deaths of this nature are hard to figure out at times no matter if someone leaves a note, a video, or says it aloud.
A part of why this happened could be the fact that the injuries that Daffney had sustained throughout her career, injuries that many wrestlers have felt and pushed through to their detriment at times, had finally caught up with her. Many wrestlers that get into the business either don’t have something that they can fall back on if their career ends or are so dedicated to their career that nothing else makes sense. It does appear that this might have been the case for Daffney, especially given that she felt completely alone, and could have been suffering through a serious bout of depression. Whether there were any medications or other substances involved at this time is unknown, but the unfortunate fact is that accidental overdoses have happened to plenty of wrestlers over the years. There are many that would gladly direct those that need help with substance abuse or depression to hotlines that are dedicated for this purpose, but the one drawback is that the individuals who need the help have to actually want to get better or make a concentrated effort.
At this time it’s been requested that the family and friends of Daffney be given their space and the respect that’s expected as they mourn the loss of the former wrestler. It’s tragic to think that the life of someone that’s so outgoing and entertaining in the ring can be anything but positive outside of it. The hope is that more wrestlers will seek help when they need it and that one of these days they’ll be given access to benefits that would help a good number of them. It’s not bound to happen that quickly, but it’s a thought. Rest in peace Daffney, you’ll be missed.