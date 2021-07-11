Remembering Daniel Mickelson: Actor Died at 22

It’s difficult to write with gravitas about a young man that was known to many but had very little in the way of screen credits or a career outside of modeling and being known by many young socialites during his life. What is easy to state is that 22 is far too young for anyone to pass on, and while Daniel Mickelson wasn’t exactly a big celebrity, he was well known to many people and had a reputation among his peers, who have been vocal about their sorrow and have continued to state how hard of a loss this is. The cause of Daniel’s death hasn’t been released yet, though no matter what it was, the age he died is hard to bear since as many would agree, someone this age should have had plenty of years to look forward to and a career to push forward if he so desired. Sadly, we don’t always get to pick when and where we move on from this world, and while many will continue to mourn Daniel, and rightfully so, the world will move on as it always does. Some might call that a cruel and indifferent way to look at things, and they’d be half right.
The world we live in doesn’t stop when one of us, no matter our station, exits this life in one way or another. The world goes on even when we don’t, and while some believe that it’s a cold way to look at life, it’s very real. Daniel will be missed by many, there’s no doubt of that, but looking up what he managed to do in his life up to this point in terms of acting, he only had two credits to go off of, and neither were too impressive. Is that cold? Maybe, but it’s truthful. It’s very likely he saw far more success from modeling and being a personality that people knew and recognized than he ever did with acting.
People are going to pass on, and some will go too soon while others might enjoy the benefits of a long life and a successful career. At this time many people that knew Daniel are grieving in their own ways, but it does feel fair to say that some have given their condolences and moved on. It’s how this world works in a very big way, we pass on, people mourn us, hopefully, and then they get on with their lives. The memories of Daniel will remain, that much is obvious, but in the meantime, life has to proceed and things have to keep moving forward as they have been with each and every death that’s occurred since the beginning of time. There are true tragedies in this world, and losing those that are too young to have experienced everything that life has to offer is one of them, but at the very least, Daniel sounds as though he managed to touch several lives in his 22 years, and it’s easy to think that he did what he could with the time he had. How much more he would have done had been given more time is hard to say, but at this time all a person can do is mourn who he was, proclaim what he meant to them, and then move on at some point.
There are those for who moving on is a serious issue, since there are people among us that feel that moving too quickly and not looking back will cause us to forget those that we came to value throughout our lives. The reason this is amusing is that too many people forget at times that the memories we carry with us concerning those that have passed don’t fade so quickly unless we actively try to forget. Keeping a loved one or a friend in mind isn’t that hard since remembering the good times and the shared memories that were created when the person was alive tends to keep them around for far longer than people tend to realize. It’s easy to think that Daniel’s memory is going to fade quickly when it comes to the acting industry, and likely even when it comes to fashion, though it might take longer. But those that knew him will remember the man for a long time to come no doubt.
That’s the great thing about memory. If one clings to it, hopefully in a positive manner, then the person that one seeks to remember is never forgotten and is always close at hand. A memory might be a poor substitute at times, but sometimes it’s the best that we have, and can help soothe the hurt that comes to mind when thinking of those we’ve lost. It’s a temporary balm to be certain, especially in the face of something so permanent as death. But one thing is certain, Daniel is bound to be missed by those who cared for him.