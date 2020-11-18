Remembering Des O’Connor: British Star Died at 88

One might be looking at the sky and asking ‘How many more will 2020 take?’, but the real question is, ‘Why not just notice, honor the fallen, and move on?’. Rude as that might sound, it’s quite a bit more mature and forward-thinking when it comes to any celebrity, and it does feel as though Des O’Connor would agree, as the British star, who passed away recently, was known for many things, his sense of humor being one of the most prominent. But he might have also gone with the practical approach that a lot of people aren’t thinking of at this time since the passing of several noted celebrities this year has left a lot of folks wondering just when the loss is going to tend. That’s pretty simple to answer, it isn’t. Like it or not, celebrities don’t have a special ‘immortality’ card that allows them to stick around forever. They grow older, they have accidents, and they eventually pass on as humans do. Their only real immortality is the same type that any person that’s worth a sentence or two can achieve, and that comes in the form of what they leave behind, such as their name, their presence on TV, and the memories they create that their fans tend to hold onto.
Thankfully, Des created quite a few in his time, both in the service and on the stage since he’s been one of those that people happen to have enjoyed watching for quite a few years. As a TV show host and an actor that’s made plenty of people laugh, Des is someone that might not be well-known to everyone but was loved and followed by a great number of people in his homeland. That’s enough to take note of and it’s more than enough to use as a means to state that he was someone that was meant to entertain people in a way that would be both meaningful and appreciated. Many performers come and go and several get the chance to stick around and show people what they can do and why they’re worth paying attention to, and for many, Des was one of those that managed to not only get people to care about what he was saying, but they were willing to come back for more on the basis that he would have plenty more to say and a lot more entertainment to provide. This is why some stars are worth it, since people listen to what they say, absorb it, and then come back expecting more. Those stars that can give the audience what they want, what they’re not expecting, and can do so repeatedly and without growing tired of it, are often those that are remembered the most since they happen to be the people that love their job as well.
The fact is that Des wasn’t just admired for his comedy either since he was also a well-respected actor and musician with dozens of albums that he’d cut over the years and a style that was easy to parody but also just as easy for him to play along with since he had such a great sense of humor. This kind of individual doesn’t come around all the time and in a sense, it does feel that the world is losing a great number of people that helped to make entertainment what it is today, without enough people left behind to ensure that such a tradition continues. That’s kind of silly though to even think about since there are plenty of individuals out there that are carrying on these traditions and making their own as they go along, especially since folks such as Des were there to offer the kind of inspiration they needed to do their own thing and make it into something that people would want to watch and follow. Lamenting the loss is understandable, it’s easy to accept, and it’s a reminder that being human comes with certain caveats, one of them being that life will end eventually. But one thing that can be said about Des, among the many others, is that at some point he knew his clock was going to run out and that one way or another he would pass on at some point and his time here would be done. It’s fair to say that he didn’t think that this would be the way that things might happen, but it’s also just as fair to state that his life is a lot more interesting to look at than his passing.
People almost always want to know how a person died, especially now with a pandemic going, but one thing is certain, Des’ life was far more interesting than the way he passed, so focusing on that is by far more interesting than anything.