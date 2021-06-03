Remembering Desiree Gould: Horror Fan Favorite Died at 76

A lot of the classics are passing away these days, as Desiree Gould joins the long list of actors that have passed on in the last few decades. At the age of 76, one can say that she managed to lead a fairly long and successful life both on camera and off. She did step away from show business for a little while to engage in real estate, but she also came back for a bit until her passing in May. Many would call Desiree a horror icon for her role as Aunt Martha in Sleepaway Camp and they’d be right to do so since she was uniquely creepy in the role and on top of that, the contribution of her character made for a very interesting movie. But she did manage to do more than just horror during her career, though it is stated that she did get a bit of a late start at the age of 33. To be fair though, some of those who have started acting later in life have done quite well and are remembered as some of the greatest in their fields.
Desire did in fact do more than horror, but as many people already know, a lot of folks will remember an actor in one or two roles unless they happen to shine in multiple projects. Horror icons are remembered a little differently at times, but they’re still remembered is the point since the fact that they deliver such a great performance is worth keeping in the old memory banks. But the manner in which a lot of people have gushed over Gould’s performance in Sleepaway Camp makes it obvious that she made quite the impression back in the day, even with less screen time than a lot of the other actors. It’s not too surprising though, there are those that can do more with less and be remembered for it in a very profound manner.
One thing about horror icons though is that they tend to get the same widespread recognition unless they’ve become household names at some point, like Freddy Krueger or some of the other greats. Sleepaway Camp was definitely a strange and creepy movie, but it’s also something that a lot of people today don’t know about nearly as much, meaning that Aunt Martha isn’t as time-honored as many other characters. To those that grew up with this movie and watched it when they were younger, it was something to talk about, something to remember, and Desiree was someone that they couldn’t help but like even though her role was definitely disturbing. But these days, well, horror isn’t quite the same as it used to be. To think that someone’s role would be forgotten in this manner isn’t exactly hard to fathom since one has to think about the many other horror movies out there that have gone unnoticed and unlamented.
Desiree was remembered by a lot of people because she was that good and because she portrayed a character that might have made a lot of people shudder even if she wasn’t in the movie for that long. While she did go on to star in other projects this is the one that people remember her in the most and it’s likely how her legend is going to continue if it does. At the very least she’ll be a part of cinematic history for a long, long time to come, and there’s no telling if someone will be ambitious enough to try for another Sleepaway Camp at some point and perhaps highlight Aunt Martha again. Of course, the thought process there is that if someone did manage to do this that they would take from Desiree’s example and come up with something that could frighten the audience anew.
Losing anyone in the industry is a tragedy and it happens quite often, more so than many people appear to realize. But with each loss, one has to remember that the memories gained are worth preserving for those that will come later, if only because each person that steps into the spotlight contributes something that could be useful down the line. Many fans will no doubt agree that Desiree’s contributions to the industry will be remembered for a while to come and will also be preserved in a way that will ensure that other people can take a look at what she’s done anytime they’d like. As one of the legends of the horror industry, it’s fair to say that her name is going to be filed away with many others, but the point is that it’s there, ready to unearthed again when someone has need of her talents and her example. It might sound like a paltry way to remember someone, but it’s better to be remembered in any way than to be forgotten for good. Rest in peace ma’am, you’ll be missed.