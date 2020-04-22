Remembering E.T. Cinematographer Allen Daviau

Another great mind and talent from the days of yesteryear has passed on. Allan Daviau, who many people might not know about but is a very celebrated artist, passed away recently due to complications brought on by the coronavirus. The 77-year old led a rather impressive life and for over four decades was part of Hollywood as one of the most well-known and respected cinematographers in the business. In fact he’s partially responsible for Steven Spielberg becoming the big name he is today as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb might agree with, and collaborated on several projects with Spielberg throughout the years. One of their biggest movies that occurred while working together was E.T the Extra Terrestrial, a movie that still touches a lot of hearts today and has been the subject of many rumors of a comeback after a commercial was aired during the last Super Bowl. At this time that’s still a rumor however, so don’t get too excited. Daviau managed to impress a lot of people during his career and was nominated five times for an Academy award during his time in the business, which is no small feat since it means that out of so many other people in the business he managed to impress the judges far more than many others. Despite that however he did retire from the business in 2010, though it’s likely that he kept his eye on things for a while simply out of interest and because let’s be fair, it’s hard to let something go when it’s been a big part of your life for so long.
Born in New Orleans and raised in Los Angeles, one can imagine that both places will be quick to claim Allen when it comes to reminding people of where he came from. After all in New Orleans they still talk quite a bit about Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong every chance they get, even though he was one of those that was born and raised in New Orleans and took off when he had the chance. Daviau was evidently raised in the right spot though since with Hollywood so close it’s not too hard to think that he saw the allure and decided to develop the kind of skills that not only felt right but would be likely to get him noticed. Some people do what they do for the love of it and don’t even bother thinking about the fame it might bring, while others are focused on the dollar signs that might come in the future. From all reports concerning Allen one can surmise that he didn’t turn away from the fortune and fame but he had a deep and resounding love for what he did as well, as it takes a good amount of respect for your craft to get it right and to be one of the best in the business.
To those that knew him Allen was a man that loved what he did and had a deep passion for movies, much like Spielberg. This is likely how and why they got along so well and why Spielberg, a man who many credit as a genius when it comes to movies, held him in such high esteem. That’s high praise indeed for someone that the industry has seen as an individual that’s worthy of such attention for so long, and further proof, if any was needed, that Daviau was among the best at what he did. A lot of people will make their way to the movies, sit down, and be amazed, awed, wowed, or even just content with what they see on the screen. Unfortunately, a lot of people won’t really think about what went into a movie and will focus only on what they can see and hear, and of course how the movie makes them feel. The fact that a cinematographer’s job can be seen and heard but not appreciated is a little tragic since they tend to go to great lengths to make any project they’re on come together in a way that makes sense and dazzles the senses of the audience as it works with the director’s vision and within their scope to help bring an experience that’s bound to last for a while. A lot of people might think of the actors and the director, but it’s almost a guarantee that many won’t give the cinematographer or anyone else that worked on the movie a second thought.
Those with the kind of talent that Daviau had however are to be praised and even held up as some of the most imaginative and important figures in the industry since they tend to figure out to make it all work and come together for a cohesive experience that the director can then use to capture the movie they desire. Among the lot of them Allen was one of the best, and he’ll be missed. Rest in peace sir.