Remembering Ennio Morricone: Legendary Composer Died at 91

With each passing year great names are lost to time as the human condition with which we’re all afflicted continues to take the best and brightest along with everyone else. Ennio Morricone might not have been a name that everyone knew, but to the entertainment industry he was a musically-minded genius that influenced and touched more than a few people with his music. The fact that a lot of people might not know that much about him is merely proof that a lot of folks don’t pay that much attention to what goes into a movie, but instead focus mainly on the end result, which is quite natural. Ennio’s contributions however are what help to give a movie a big part of its personality and tend to create an emotional response in their own right as music can go a long way towards making a scene stand out in more than one way, or hide itself among the rest of the movie while waiting to be noticed. From a very young age Ennio was musically gifted and it’s not hard to think that the course of his life, a good part of it at least, was mapped out by some force or another before he was ever old enough to realize it. Some people are born with natural talent that only needs a slight nudge in the right direction, but Ennio’s father, also a musician, made certain that his son would continue to develop his musical gift and obviously he did quite well in this endeavor.
For those that are not as musically inclined it is a bit difficult to understand at times the allure and the complex love that a person can have for music. But the great part about music is that it doesn’t require that a person understand every bit of it to really enjoy what they hear. Ennio’s career started when he was just six years of age to be realistic, but things didn’t start taking off for him in a big way until years later when he started composing works for various projects that would continue to elevate him in a manner that was more than a little impressive and took him to new heights that would test his abilities and continue to sharpen his focus when it came to the music he was so adept at creating. This kind of talent is said to come every so often, though realistically many people can develop this talent, though some often need to devote years of hard work and intense effort to make the same headway that those that are naturally gifted attain easily. Let it never be said though that natural talent beats out hard work on its own, as Ennio was known to many of those he interacted with as a rather skilled and extremely dedicated composer that took his craft seriously and strove to bring his best to every project he was involved with.
Many will likely remember his extensive work on several Sergio Leone’s movies such as the Fistful of Dollars projects and others, as such music has become iconic over the years and still has a lot of relevance when it comes to entertainment. The number of credits to his name are simply astounding as this was a man that didn’t stay still that often and was all about his passion and his need to be a part of the music that he loved so much, a passion that was mirrored by his daughter Andrea as well. Likely there will never be another individual quite like Ennio, as this kind of talent isn’t entirely uncommon, but the ability of such individuals and the likelihood that any two people will be exactly the same in their approach is rare. In a lot of ways that’s for the best since it keeps a level of distinction that separates people and allows their legends to be treasured in a way that many people find endearing as the lives and times of such individuals become an inspiration for so many that make the attempt to follow in their footsteps. When it comes to music however, many upon many people use what has been left behind as a way to fashion their own music, to create their own work, by taking note of what has worked for some individuals and finding a new way to incorporate similar elements into their own design. Some might claim that the effect can only mirror that of the composers that some folks follow, and in some cases they would be right. But composers such as Ennio tend to give more than just inspiration to many that would follow after them, they also give a barely tangible sense that there are other methods and pathways along which the music can flow, and that one needs only listen to discover which path will suit them best. Rest in peace sir, you’ll be missed.