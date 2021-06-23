Remembering Ernie Lively: Actor Died at 74

Ernie Lively may not have been born into an acting family, but he still managed to start one. In addition to having a successful career of his own, he is also the father of five children who are all professional actors. Ernie’s influence in their life can be seen in their love for the arts and the connection they all shared through acting makes the news of his passing even more devastating. On June 3, 2021, Ernie passed away due to complications with his heart. He was 74 years old at the time. Not only is his loss felt by those who loved him the most, but the countless people he touched are also mourning his passing. He will continue to live on through his children and the work he did over the years. Keep reading to learn more about Ernie Lively’s legacy.
Ernie Lively’s Career
Ernie was born Ernest W. Brown Jr. and was originally from Maryland. When he married his wife Elaine, he decided to take her last name which was Lively. What’s interesting about this is that Lively wasn’t actually Elaine’s ‘real’ last name. Her maiden name is actually McAlplin, but she changed her last name to Lively when she married her first husband, Ron Lively. Prior to becoming an actor, Ernie worked as an English professor and he also served in the United States Marine Corps.
Ernie’s professional acting career began in the mid-1970s. His first on-screen appearance was in the popular TV series The Waltons. It didn’t take long for him to start landing roles in other popular shows such as The Dukes of Hazzard. Ernie also proved that he had what it took to light up the big screen. Over the years, Ernie became well-known in the industry. His ability to play all kinds of characters opened the doors for dozens of opportunities.
While some of his older fans will remember him best for his roles in things like Passenger 57. Younger viewers will remember him from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel. In both movies, he played the father is his real-life daughter, Blake Lively.
By the end of his life, his resume boasted more than 110 acting credits. His final on-screen appearance was in the 2020 movie Phobic. As far as we can tell, Ernie didn’t have any upcoming projects in the works at the time of his death.
On top of being a successful actor, Ernie also had skills on the other side of the camera. In 1998, he made his debut as a director with the film Sandman (this was Blake Lively’s on-screen debut). In 2006, he also produced a movie called Simon Says.
Ernie’s own career isn’t the only thing he is known for, however. He also earned a lot of respect as an acting coach and is credited as being a mentor to many talented people in the industry.
Ernie’s Health
Ernie was a relatively private person, so many of the specific details regarding his health were kept away from the public. However, what we do know is that Eric’s heart problems began nearly a decade ago. In 2013, he received a groundbreaking medical procedure in which his own stem cells were injected to help repair his heart. After the surgery, Ernie told People, “I woke up the other morning and told my wife. ‘I haven’t felt this good in years.” He continued, “I moved to Utah because of the snow, but I haven’t been able to ski. I literally didn’t have the heart to do it. Now, I’m excited about living the rest of my life instead of sitting around.” Despite being a temporary fix, it appears that Ernie’s heart problems eventually returned.
Ernie’s Legacy
Regardless of the circumstances, losing a loved one is never an easy thing to deal with. Despite his health problems, Ernie’s death appeared to be somewhat sudden. In addition to Elaine, his wife of more than 40 years, Ernie leaves behind five children (three of whom are Elaine’s children from her first marriage). Although the family hasn’t released an official public statement regarding his passing, some of the Lively crew has taken to social media to express the sadness of Ernie’s loss. Information regarding Ernie’s services was not shared with the public.
All of the contributions Ernie made during his lifetime will continue to positively impact people he knew both personally and professionally. Ernie’s work has even left an impression on millions of people he never got the chance to meet. Additionally, he will continue to live on through his children and grandchildren.