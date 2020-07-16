Remembering Grant Imahara: Mythbusters Host Died at 49

Thus far 2020 isn’t being particularly kind of a lot of people and it’s being less to some of those that have been duly noted as being uniquely talented and valued within the entertainment field. It’s interesting to note that Grant Imahara had aspirations to become a screenwriter at one point but decided to stick with being an engineer, which might have been a great choice to be realistic since he went on to have one great career as a result. At one point he worked for Lucasfilm and even helped to revolutionize the R2-D2 robots, something a lot of people might not realize but surely saw the results of. Grant was also one of the fabled Mythbusters, as he was the guy responsible for creating a lot of the robots that were needed for the show and also specialized in other areas. Grant was the kind of guy that people depended on to build and fix things when they needed such attention, but he also had his time on camera as well. The manner in which he passed is something that a lot of people might have heard about but is tough to deal with since a brain aneurysm is something that’s notoriously hard to predict and can be fatal in about fifty percent of those that experience them. Like many incidents, an aneurysm is something that, when shown on TV, is often hard to really fake, but in real life, it’s something that’s quite serious and needs to be taken care of if the individual survives. It’s been stated that those that do experience an aneurysm and survive it might still suffer some type of brain damage, either mild or serious.
Grant’s life though was something to be looked at with a lot of respect since in his 49 years he managed to become a rather well-known personality behind the scenes and someone that was looked to as one of the best in his field and someone that was entirely reliable as well. It can be rightly stated that most of his life was spent building and that he likely enjoyed what he did quite often since he appeared to really get into his work. His story kind of proves that a person doesn’t have to be a big celebrity to be well-known to so many people since he was highly regarded by a lot of folks in and around his field and it’s obvious that a lot of people knew who he was from one appearance or another. When people start recognizing who you are by your name as well as your appearance then it’s easy to think that you’ve made your way into stardom and that there will be some memory of you once you’re gone. Unfortunately, Grant was taken way too early as many people likely feel, as it’s likely there was a lot more he could have done for the entertainment industry and just in general.
It can easily be said that this year isn’t taking it lightly when it comes the number of people that have passed away from various causes, as many have died from COVID-19 as we’ve been told and others have been passing due to other causes, but the loss is still noticed since a lot of these people meant something to many, many people that enjoyed watching and hearing about them thanks to their connection to show business. One might think that the number of deaths that have occurred in just the first half of 2020 was horrible enough, and they are without any doubt, but we’re still looking at the last half, and what will happen before the year is out is at this time anyone’s guess. Grant is just one among many people whose time was apparently up, harsh as that sounds, and it’s fair to say that he’ll be missed, but he’ll also be remembered. That’s the trick of living to be realistic, as those that do something great, something that defines them in a way that can’t be taken away will be remembered by a great many people when all is said and done and will have left a mark on the world that’s hard to erase or ignore. In Grant’s case it’s likely that his name will fade just like any other, but what he did for others and what he did for pop culture is going to stick around for quite a while to come. Sometimes that’s the best we can hope for, that what we’ve done and said will outlast us by many years if not decades to come. Since his name is already on the books, Grant is going to be a part of history for quite a while, and despite the fact that one of these days people will ask who he was, it’ll be easy enough to look him up and be impressed. Rest in peace sir, you’ll be missed.