Remembering Jackie Lane: Doctor Who Star Dies at 79

Crass it might sound, there are so many people passing away at this time that trying to keep track of everyone is becoming difficult. Slowing down and taking the time to realize who each person was and what they did for their respective industry however is important since each person that has passed has been important in some way. Jackie Lane is a name that Doctor Who superfans will likely know a little bit about since she did star in the show for a while before becoming a theatrical agent. While she might not have had the longest run in the history of the business she did end up representing Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor Who, and is a celebrated member of the show’s history no matter that many might need to be reminded of who she was. Show business rolls on and on with each passing year and those that aren’t seen front and center or don’t have the biggest name in the industry sometimes get pushed to the back or forgotten, but it’s fair to say that Jackie will be fondly remembered by many of those who were there to watch and enjoy her contributions to the show.
The fact that she was the eighth companion to star with the first Doctor is pretty cool since it means she was there nearly at the beginning and was able to help the series continue to build as it made its way forward. Today the Doctor Who series is the kind of show that has attracted a massive number of fans and has been through numerous changes that some have enjoyed and others have simply weathered through. It’s fair to say that Jackie likely enjoyed watching some of the changes that came along and was glad to have participated in the show when she did. Becoming a part of something like this is usually an iffy thing since there’s no telling if it’s going to last or if it will be gone within the next season. But as anyone can see, Doctor Who has managed to keep going for decades now, and despite a few bumps along the way it’s been seen that the fans have helped to keep the show alive as much as those that are in charge.
It’s nice to think that Jackie had as good of a time with the show as any fan might have had and truly enjoyed seeing how the show continued to grow and expand as the effects and the story became bigger and bigger and more impressive with every year. One can only imagine just how much pride a person might feel in knowing that they had a hand in helping out at one point and were bound to be remembered for their time on a show that has attracted a legion of followers. Many stars tend to wait a lifetime to be remembered in such a way and while many tend to get their own form of recognition, the fact that Jackie was remembered in such a way speaks volumes about the fans of Doctor Who and those she worked with during her time on the show. Too often we see actors become forgotten after certain roles and after stepping away from the cameras. But thankfully there are plenty of people who are more than willing to keep the memories of those that have come and gone alive and well.
This is show business, and the fact is that unless a person has become a legend and has been spoken of throughout the years will little more than praise, they’re bound to be forgotten at some point, no matter how much people attempt to keep their memory alive. There are plenty of stars today who are bound to be forgotten once their time has come and gone, and while it’s not fair in the least, it’s the way that the business operates. If one isn’t attempting to boost their career in some way, then they’re going to find that the community they belong to will tend to forget them after a while. There are those like Jackie who are fortunate enough to have a community that will remember their name and keep them in mind long after they’ve stepped away from it all, which is inspiring in a big way.
There might not be a lot of fans that will remember Jackie, but there are definitely some folks out there that will recall who she was and what she did for the business. Her time on Doctor Who was a bright spot in a career that might not have lasted that long but was long enough for her to make an impact. Many Doctor Who fans can likely appreciate this woman in their own way, and will no doubt give her name the respect it deserves. Rest in peace ma’am, you’ll be missed.