Remembering Jeremy Bulloch: Original Boba Fetter Actor Died at 75

There were quite a few things that we didn’t know about Boba Fett before Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. One was the fact that he was an unaltered clone, another was that he wasn’t technically a Mandalorian despite the armor he wore, and the third is that he was originally played by British actor Jeremy Bulloch, who sadly passed away recently at the age of 75. It’s still hard to think of how little screen time this character was initially given when he first showed up on the scene and the fact that despite this he became such a huge fan favorite. Seriously, for decades this guy was one of the most sought-after characters in the trilogy despite his apparent demise in the Sarlaac pit on Tatooine in Return of the Jedi, courtesy of a lucky hit to his jetpack by a blinded Han Solo. It was kind of an ignominious end to a character that should have been seen as one of the most awesome beings in the galaxy since with his arsenal and skillset, Boba Fett has made a reputation as one of the most feared bounty hunters in the Star Wars galaxy. It’s amazing that with so little time on the screen, and actually no real face time, Bulloch helped to create one of the greatest characters ever devised, and it’s important to remember the man that was behind the helmet, to begin with.
Apparently, the actor passed away due to complications with Parkinson’s, which he had been dealing with for years before his passing. The great thing to hear is that he passed in the company of his family, and enjoyed a long and successful career. As one might imagine, he attended plenty of conventions over his life and it’s easy to think that people were amazed to learn that he was the man behind the mask, at least for anything not involving the stunt work that had to be completed from time to time. What’s really interesting about the character of Boba Fett is that he didn’t have a whole lot of time in the Star Wars trilogy initially, and even in the prequels he was taken back to his childhood as Temuera Morrison took on the role of Jango Fett, Boba’s father, and then took on the role of Boba recently in The Mandalorian. It’s nice to think that maybe Jeremy was allowed to see that his legacy is in good hands since the character is still alive and well and will no doubt return for the next season of The Mandalorian, which according to the post-credits scene is bound to be something that will factor into the story in a very interesting way.
One could go on and on about Jeremy, about Boba Fett, and people would continue to listen since his presence in the original trilogy was nothing short of great despite only being seen here and there without any real impact until the second movie. Even then, Fett was more or less a hired gun that would show up when he was needed for a scene and not much else. After all, as a bounty hunter, he is the kind of character that is only interested in doing his job and getting paid considering that it’s the safest way to go. But one has to wonder what kind of input Jeremy would have had on the character as he’s moving forward, and what he would have to say about Boba apparently becoming a crime lord if such a thing does happen. In any case, he started the character, he helped to make Boba great, and he did so with far less material than Temuera has been given, which is just as impressive. Boba Fett has become a legendary character that one can’t help but think will continue along in the Star Wars universe until there’s no further use for him, or until the writers find a suitable way for him to check out, since being slowly digested in the belly of a Sarlaac isn’t exactly the most fitting end for a man that had to make his way through the galaxy from childhood, learning how to toughen up each outing as he was betrayed, overpowered, and eventually taught how to fight back and become stronger than those around him.
It’s very easy to be grateful to Jeremy for having been there at the right moment to help create one of the greatest characters in the franchise, and all we can do now is pay respects to a man that was in the right place at the right time to complete a role that so many have come to love and respect. While it saddens a lot of us to hear of his passing, it’s enough to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to someone that contributed so much to the franchise. Rest in peace sir, you’ve earned it many times over.