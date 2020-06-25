Remembering Joel Schumacher: Director Dies at 80

‘Mediocre’ is not the right word to use when describing Joel Schumacher’s career, as the legendary filmmaker is someone that a lot of people had a good memory or at least something positive to say when he passed recently. He was without any doubt flamboyant in his filming style at some points, and created some stunning visuals that were fully accepted by Hollywood and the fans, but there were lows to his career as well considering that some of his movies were less than pleasing to the general audience. That’s the life of a director however, as not everyone can be pleased at all times as most directors know after their first or second movie. For those movies that didn’t do well however Joel still managed to create a reputation thanks to his hits and the relationships he formed with his cast and crew during the years he was most active. Having started out in fashion initially he did have an eye for what looked good, what would attract attention, and what would keep people coming back when it came to his movies. Among the many names in Hollywood he was always one of those that people spoke of in a certain tone that indicated that he was well-respected but was a bit odd at times and genius at others. In a way he was a typical director, but was also one that walked to his own beat, much like anyone else.
He was the man that took over for Batman director Tim Burton after Batman Returns, and while Batman Forever, starring Val Kilmer, did come out as a financial success, it was to many fans kind of a flop when comparing Kilmer’s performance to Michael Keaton’s, and Batman and Robin was considered even worse since it was without a doubt the worst in the franchise. Like I mentioned, he did have his flops, which in a way is more comforting than to say that he was perfect every single time. He came up slowly but once he was firmly within the business Joel took to filmmaking with a passion that is necessary for a director and helps to sustain their creative demeanor through thick and thin. In recent years it’s tough to say that he was every bit as famous as he’s been in the past, but unfortunately dealing with cancer, which is what he finally passed away from due to complications, it’s likely that he wasn’t feeling too spry at times. The fact that he’s lasted this long is impressive and it’s a testament to many of those that have dealt with the big C that anyone could last this long after being diagnosed.
Many stars have had nothing but kind things to say about Joel as he touched a lot of lives and has left an impression that’s bound to last for a while to come given that he and many others have taken their turn when it comes to changing how show business looks to the average viewer and how it’s run as a business and as a source of entertainment. Schumacher’s name has been referenced more than once throughout the years as movies have come and gone and new actors have risen while old actors have either retired, passed away, or just stepped away from the big screen. Like many directors he was there for a lot of it, to watch change come over the industry more than once, and to see things take a turn in one way or the other as he and many others had to roll with it. The life of a director is one that’s always watching even when not on the job, always gaining some sort of inspiration, and many other aspects that a lot of us might not fully understand. While not every movie was a big hit they were always an idea, a story that was pushed to make a point or simply give people a piece of his mind and his self that he felt was worth sharing. For many directors an extension of their own mind and attitude will tend to go into many of their projects, and it was no different with Joel.
I’ve said more than once when a member of the entertainment industry passes on or is lost that the industry dims just a little bit, but it’s also true that what they leave behind continues to shine a light on the rest of the business, reminding people that no matter what happens, the show must go on. What that means is that we gladly remember those that have been lost, those that have run that race right to the end, but we don’t mourn a life that was lived well. Joel lived his life as part of the entertainment industry and will be remembered for it. Rest in peace sir.