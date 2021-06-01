Remembering Kevin Clark: School of Rock Drummer was 32

Often, when speaking of the passing of anyone that’s been in show business for any period of time, it’s usually common to say that they had a long and successful career and a life that was spent doing what they wanted to do. Sometimes though, it’s saddening and regretful that this isn’t always the case. Those that reach their 60s and beyond tend to belong to a group that many would think have spent a long and prosperous life doing what they wanted in life and in business and have been around long enough to see quite a few things. In other words, their passing is still sad, but it’s not nearly as tragic unless the circumstances make it so. But those that pass without even reaching middle age are seen as tragic cases since there’s so much more to do, to see, and to experience in life that it’s easy to lament their passing. Kevin Clark, who was one of the many musicians in School of Rock with Jack Black, passed away recently at the age of 32. During a bike ride, he was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late. The driver, a young woman in her 20s, has been cited apparently but it’s not certain if she’ll be charged at this time. That might anger more than a few people but one thing that’s clear is that it’s better to understand the circumstances first before blame is assigned and people start pointing fingers at each other. At this time Kevin’s family is in mourning and many fans are sending their condolences as they remember the young drummer from what has been a favorite movie of many people over the years for several reasons.
Despite the success of the movie, Kevin wasn’t interested in taking his acting career any further since he was more into creating and playing music than he was in being in front of the camera. His mother has stated that since he was 3 he was musically inclined since like a lot of kids he banged on pots and pans in his own rhythmic fashion, but unlike many kids, his interest in music held strong as he continued to grow up. Apparently Kevin was a part of a few bands in his time and was quite good at what he did, playing to smaller crowds while having fun with what he was doing. At the age of 32, it almost feels that if he was going to go big with his music at any time it should have happened a while ago, but in the music industry, much as it happens in acting, there’s no set time to be famous and there’s no telling when one might get noticed since it does sound as though his most recent band, Jess Bess and the Intentions, were quite good. Kevin was working as a shift manager at a local Starbucks as well, so it’s fair to say that his ambitions weren’t quite that high, or at the very least weren’t taking him down a road that was too insanely stressful as acting might have. In short, it sounds as though he was living a pretty decent and humble life that he could enjoy and make work in his own way. It would be presumptuous to say that fate isn’t always ready to follow the plans we want to follow or pay attention to the lives we’re comfortable with, but some folks need to believe in something, or the whole mess we call life tends to mean nothing.
Those that knew Kevin the best stated that he was a kind individual and loved making up new music, which only makes it harder for fans to realize what’s happened since 32 is simply too young. The random chance of being struck by a car is hard for many to get past since it implies that at any given moment, anyone can be taken from us and there’s little, if anything, that we can do about it. Fate, chance, karma, whatever a person wants to call it, is exceedingly cruel at times and from a human perspective, it’s unavoidable no matter how much people might try. To be taken when one is still relatively young pains a lot of people as it’s soon. The only solace at this time is that Kevin did get to experience a life that he wanted and had the chance to play music on his terms and live in the manner that he chose. If there’s anything to be taken from this it’s the fact that up until the moment of our passing we do have a lifetime of choices to make. The only sad part is that we don’t get to choose when and where we meet our end. Rest in peace Kevin, you’ll be missed.