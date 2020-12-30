Remembering Luke Harper: WWE Wrestler Died at 41

We’re only a few days out from ending a year that has been insanely rough on quite a few people, and the losses are still coming for many. While the COVID-related losses continue to occur according to the media, whether they be true or not, it’s been stated that Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper, did not pass away from COVID-related issues, but instead passed from lung issues that he’d been battling for a while. One thing about those that enter the ring, whether it’s for the WWE, AEW, or other promotions, is that many of them won’t always make it obvious that they’re suffering in one way or another. Even if they are, the fans might be led to think that it’s part of the act, that they’re staying in character, and that nothing is wrong. There are of course injuries that can’t be faked, and there are storylines created for wrestlers when they cannot be present, but Huber was one of the many wrestlers that would hit the ring ready to go more often than not if there was any possible way. One would assume that decreased lung capacity would hamper someone that needs to be able to come out and perform at top speed in order to put on a good show, but it’s kind of obvious that Huber made it work somehow and was able to wow quite a few people during his time in the ring.
Looking back on his career it’s interesting to see how he came up through the ranks, as he went through NXT and become the ‘first son’ of the Wyatt family as he joined Bray Wyatt, only to be joined later by Erik Rowan. This gimmick was downright creepy since Huber had to push the idea that he was a wild man as he would come out every night to give his wild, wide-eyed stare to the crowd and proceed to dominate those in the ring. He was rivaled by the rest of the Wyatt family, each of whom had their own gimmick that only enhanced the contributions of their fellow wrestlers. Quite a few nights fans were likely thrilled and a bit anxious when the lights cut out and the ‘fireflies’ could be seen as the Wyatt family came to the ring with their entrance music playing. When Huber split with the Wyatt family and started wrestling on his own as Luke Harper, his career felt as though it was kind of hitting a low point even as he kept holding strong, as with the Wyatt’s he’d been a part of something both dominant and hard to beat. On his own, Harper was still intimidating, but not quite as effective when it came to rolling over other opponents. In a way, it was almost as though the creative team didn’t know what to do with him any longer and started relying more on his size and his continued wild man gimmick that had carried him along with the Wyatt family.
That ceased to matter since as of late 2019, Huber was released by the WWE, something that has been happening to plenty of superstars over the years as the WWE has been cleaning house and making way for new talent. To some folks, it might sound kind of callous and even unworthy of such a company to let go of some of its biggest and brightest stars, but while some people have moved on and pursued other interests, and others have retired, there are still plenty of others that have wanted to continue onward in order to keep supporting their families or just do what they love to do in the ring. Wrestling does take a serious toll on the body if one has ever watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries, but some folks are determined to hold onto it as long as they can since for a lot of wrestlers there’s no such thing as a retirement fund. Plus, some folks just happen to enjoy it that much and don’t want to be away from it, no matter how much the business ends up taking in the long run. Huber would eventually make his way into the AEW, where he would come to the ring as Brodie Lee, a name which almost feels like a throwback to the 80s. But while his career continued to push forward, it was a little obvious that he wasn’t going to be the big deal that he used to be with the Wyatt’s, as some gimmicks represent a peak in a person’s career that once reached can’t be attained quite so easily.
Huber was a very real and honest talent, and he did his best to entertain the fans. It’s very easy to say that he succeeded since he will remain a memorable and celebrated wrestler. Rest in peace sir, you’ll be missed.