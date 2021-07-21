Remembering Mat George: Podcast Host Died at 26

Mat George hosted the famous podcast She Rates Dogs. He was recently killed by a hit-and-run driver in Beverly Hills. According to the New York Times, a 26-year-old podcast host was struck by a BMW in the Beverly Grove community. Michaela Okland was the first to break the news on Twitter. Michaela is Mat’s podcast host.
Thousands of people remember the comedian
At such a young age, Mat George gained so much popularity and success. He had thousands of fans all over the world, and they were shocked to hear the news of his sudden death. Many of them turned to social media to share their opinions and thoughts.
A large number of tweets went viral in no time, all of which contained beautiful messages for the podcast host. When Mat George was killed in Los Angeles, the LAPD began seeking information about the driver. His fans looked angry at the unknown drivers and demanded police to arrest and punish him as soon as possible.
Michaela Okland wrote on Twitter, “I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”
Afterward, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a pedestrian was killed on Saturday after being hit by a white BMW driving east on Beverly Boulevard. The department revealed that the victim was 26 years old and that he belonged to Arizona. They then said that the victim was no one but Mat George.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver of the white BMW kept driving eastbound and failed to stop. His identification would be done as per California law. “Paramedics of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the pedestrian. Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the LAPD said.
Fans and friends were in shock
Over the weekend, Mat George’s fans and friends continued talking about him and the accident that took his life. Many of them scrolled past his tweets on their timelines to pay tribute to the young podcast host. Mat George was a close friend of comedian Abby Govindan. She shared her adoration for the podcast host on social media when the news broke and people commented on his past tweets.
Abby Govindan praised Mat George and said that he was one of the funniest persons she ever met. He was funnier than most other comedians and had a lot to tell to her. Every time she spoke to him, she got excited and learned various new things from him. She further said that Abby Govindan is not replaceable and may his soul rest in peace.
Mat George’s viral tweets
One of his viral tweets included an incident of his mom seeing Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles. This tweet inspired so many people and urged them to leave beautiful comments. It also raised debates on whether the person in the photo was the original Snoop Dogg or not. Some people thought that the photo contained doppelganger, not the actual Snoop Dogg.
In a second viral tweet, we found two photos of Mat George with samurai swords like the “everything is cake” meme. This tweet made the rounds for so many days. Govindan then joined the discussion on Twitter and said that the comments on social media show that various people loved and supported the podcast host. He had touched their hearts at such a young age and had a great personality. “If there is anything I’ve learned from Mat today, it’s that there is truly no limit to the number of friends you can have,” Govindan revealed in a tweet.
Above everything, friends and fans said that Mat George will be missed. He was a funny guy and was full of energy. He did everything needed to bring a smile to the faces of thousands of people.
Mat George’s Indian American identity
Throughout his life, Mat George did not talk about his Indian American identity. Instead, he focused more on his work than anything else. Some people say that he did not want his identity to interrupt his career. However, he had made the occasional quip. One of them was his decision of letting his family find his better half. This usually doesn’t happen in America. India is the place where elders find life partners for their sons and daughters. Mat George was an open-minded person, but he had permitted his family to look for an educated and beautiful girl for him. This shows that he was deeply connected with his culture.