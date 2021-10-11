Remembering Michael Nader: Dynasty Actor Dies at 76

The world became a less amazing place on the day that Michael Nader passed in August 2021. He’s the man behind so many amazing Hollywood projects. His face was instantly recognizable to so many of his fans who loved to watch him use his stellar acting skills in programs like “Dynasty,” and the daytime soap world. The former “All My Children,” actor passed away in 2021 after losing his battle to cancer, and his fans, his friends, and his family miss him terribly. At the age of 76, he lived a long, amazing life, but it wasn’t long enough. His death came only ten days after being diagnosed with cancer that his doctors deemed untreatable. His family and friends are still in mourning, and we’d like to remember the man who touched so many lives.
Michael Nader’s Early Life
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, back on February 19, 1945. Many people fail to realize that he is not the first famous Nader in the family. His own uncle, actor George Nader, was also big in the business. His childhood was a difficult one. His parent’s marriage failed when he was only a few months old, leaving him with no memories of his mother and father living together or ever being a happy family at all in his life. To add to the trauma of his early life, a drunk driver hit him by car when he was only six. The scar on his face is a result of that tragic accident. He grew up with his mother, eventually leaving Missouri behind to move to Los Angeles to follow her dream of being an entertainer.
His acting career began in 1963, which was also the year he graduated from high school. He landed many small roles in films and on television, but nothing stuck until he landed the role of Kevin Thompson in “As the World Turns,” for three years in the mid-70s. He is most widely known for his role in the soap, “Dynasty,” which is a role he took on back in 1983. He played the role of Dex Dexter for six years until 1989. It was his first large role, and it was the one that made him famous. And, despite appearing in many other shows over the years,” it would be his 10-year run as Dimitri Marick on “All My Children,” from 1991 until 2001 that made him the most famous. He spent time in 2013 back on the show. He starred in 42 episodes that year reprising his role as Marick, and his fans were thrilled to see him back at work doing what they loved to see him do.
Nader’s Personal Life
When he wasn’t working, he was a man who was busy enjoying his life. He dated actress Ellen Barber for a decade. Their relationship ended sometime in the late 1970s after he really began making a name for himself. While they never wed or had any children, however, he did get married a few years later. His wife was Robin Weiss. They got married in 1984, and she gave birth to their daughter one month later in July. The same year that they got married, Nader came out and shared with the world that he was suffering from addiction. He was addicted to both drugs and alcohol, and he made the decision to get clean and sober four years prior in 1980. His recovery did not last forever, however. He relapsed several times, which resulted in a 1997 drunk driving arrest, a 2001 arrest for selling drugs, and that is what led ABC to fire him from “All My Children,” with the intent to hire him back if he would get his life together and stop using drugs and alcohol. At some point during that time, he and his wife ended up ending their marriage. While we don’t know what caused their marriage to end, it did. He later married his second wife. Her name is Jodi Lister. They have no children together, and we only know that at the time of the actor’s death, they were together almost 20 years. She issued a statement following his death discussing their wonderful 18-years together, and it was a sweet message from a loving wife to her husband. Our hearts and prayers are with his daughter, his grandchildren, his friends, and his family during this difficult time. We only hope that they were all able to say goodbye to him following his diagnosis and subsequent death.