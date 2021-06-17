Remembering Ned Beatty: Actor Died at 83

Several celebrities have passed on throughout the last two decades, but there are some of them that are harder to lose simply because they were a little more noticeable, such as Ned Beatty. Believe it or not, Deliverance was his big debut in the movies, and for those that remember this messed-up movie that might come as a bit of a surprise. He actually started acting when he was 19 years old, back in the 50s, but from that point on his reputation started moving up as more and more people began to recognize him and his status started to improve. Deliverance might not have been the type of legacy that any actor might want to carry with them, but his part as Bobby Trippe did help to make the movie, and as such it’s one of the most remembered roles to this day. It’s definitely thankful that Ned went on to have a stellar career after this since the list of movies and TV shows he became a part of over the course of his career is simply amazing.
He became a part of Superman and Superman II as Otis Berg, who was more of a bumbling henchman and not quite as important to the movie, though he was pretty noticeable. But in terms of comedic effect, he had more of an impact in Back to School with Rodney Dangerfield when he played the role of Dean David Martin. The dean was a bit of a bumbler as well and was far more interested in the donations that Dangerfield’s character made to his college, but at the same time, it was hard to fault the character since despite being slightly morally questionable he wasn’t really a villain. Ned did end up playing a few roles during his career in which was a fairly aggressive person, but a lot of the time he was the kind-hearted individual or kind of a bumbler that didn’t appear to have much to do other than to simply exist. Despite such roles though he pushed forward and was quite good at what he accomplished.
One role that has stuck with a lot of people comes from a movie that’s based around a true story but either left out or manhandled a lot of pertinent details is Rudy, in which Ned played Daniel Ruettiger Sr., the father to Sean Astin’s titular character. He was especially memorable in this role since from the start he wasn’t much different from everyone else when he made it clear that Rudy wasn’t the type to go to Notre Dame or do big things. But throughout the movie, it became apparent that as much as Rudy’s father loved him, the things he said came from the desire to see his son grow up to be happy and successful rather than fall on his face after chasing a dream. But however much of a pain in the backside his father was, Rudy kept pushing, and his father, who was trying to proud of him, kept hanging his head without a kind word to say. Some might want to believe that Ruettiger Sr. was doing his best in his clunky old way, but to think that Ned made many people actually hate him over such a role was impressive since love him or hate him, the role of Rudy’s father was played out quite well.
Ned definitely had his decidedly evil roles as well though, since his role in Shooter with Mark Wahlberg as a US senator was one of the more vile roles he took on near the end of his career. It was very easy to dislike this character since he made no bones about how bad he really was. But this once again went to show how convincing that Ned could be and how quickly he could turn the audience against his character. That’s the kind of skill that sadly, not every actor has these days, and is something that many throughout the history of the business have been displaying for anyone to see and learn from.
About eight years ago Ned hung it up and retired, and looking at the long list of movies and TV shows he was a part of it’s fair to say that he was a success for the last several decades, and will be remembered as such for quite a while. It’s said that he passed from natural causes at the age of 83, which is another accomplishment that a lot of people tend to take for granted. One of the best bits of advice is to mourn for this man and be sorry that he’s gone, but celebrate at the same time a career that lasted a considerable amount of time and saw him both loved and hated as a character. Rest in peace sir, you’ll be missed.