Remembering Romy Windsor: Actress Died at 57

When Romy Windsor started acting in the early 1980s, it didn’t take long for her career to start gaining traction. She quickly showed that she was capable of lighting up both the big and small screens although her movie roles are what she became best known for. Some of her most noteworthy credits include Face/Off and Camp Nowhere. Throughout her career, Romy’s work touched millions of people all over the world. Needless to say, there was a huge wave of sadness when news broke that Romy had passed away in May of 2021. She was just 57-years-old at the time of her death, and the announcement was very unexpected.
While it’s no secret that people die every day, the last two years have felt especially gut-wrenching with the number of public losses we’ve all experienced. Although Romy is gone, she will continue to live on through her work. Keep reading to learn more about Romy Windsor’s legacy.
Romy Windsor’s Acting Journey
Breaking into the entertainment industry is extremely difficult. As someone who was born and raised in a small Texas town, Romy probably never imagined that she’d eventually make it to Hollywood. However, her life changed in 1980 when she won the Mother/Daughter USA pageant. Not long after, she signed with Ford Models and began a modeling career that took her all the way to Europe. Romy’s beauty and poise made it very clear that she was born to be a star. Eventually, she decided to head back to the United States where she settled in Los Angeles and decided to start acting.
Her ability to command attention proved to be a priceless asset throughout her acting career. She got her first big break in the 1984 movie Thief of Hearts and it didn’t take long for her career to gain traction. Throughout the 80s, many people pegged Romy as one of the hottest up-and-coming stars. Although she never became quite as big as some of her contemporaries, Romy had a very impressive career nonetheless.
There are a lot of actors who are determined to work until they simply can’t anymore, but that wasn’t what Romy wanted. She made her final on-screen appearance in 2011 in a movie called 0s & 1s. After retiring from acting, Romy went on to teach in the San Fernando Valley.
Romy Windsor’s Death
Romy’s sudden death was announced by her son, Morgan Krantz, who is a writer, actor, and director. Although the news broke on June 1, 2021, Romy actually passed away on May 19, 2021. According to Today, Romy’s death was the result of “sudden cardiac arrest”. If she had been suffering from any health problems, they had never been shared with the public.
Romy Was A Mother Of Three
Although Romy was very private throughout her entire career and doesn’t appear to have ever been on social media, her children took to their respective accounts to share kind messages about their late mother.
According to Variety, Romy’s daughter, Isabella Israel, said, “I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will never be any appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother. You just had to be there to get it. She was everything at once. She was my first love.” Isabella added, “She was the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and she was wicked and fun and light and dark and she possessed the kind of magic that you truly just don’t see. I will always always always love you ferociously.”
Romy’s son, Theodore, also shared a heart-felt message saying, “The love and wisdom you gave me will never expire. You will always be an inspiration to me. You taught me to never give up. You taught me to not take no for an answer. You taught me to be true to myself”. Theodore continued, “You always rooted for me, because you knew I can do anything. You instilled in me my warrior spirit. Thank you for bringing me onto earth. Love you. Rest in peace. I’ll see you in the stars.”
In addition to her three children, Romy leaves behind her mother and a sister. A memorial service was held in her honor, but no additional funeral arrangements were shared with the public.
A Legacy That Won’t Be Forgotten
Through her work, Romy was able to touch people. There are probably countless people who feel like they knew her although they’d never met. Thanks to her contributions to the entertainment industry, she will forever be immortalized and she will go on to inspire people for years to come.