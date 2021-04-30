Remembering Shock G: Rapper Died at 57

Shock G, born Gregory Edward Jacobs, is likely going to be known by a multitude of people now and forever as the originator of the Humpty Dance, which, in all honesty, is still an infectious song and dance that can get a lot of people moving since it’s a fun and kind of goofy song. But this was just one of the contributions to music that Shock G would be responsible for over the course of his career, even if it was the most memorable. The Humpty Dance can still be heard in clubs, at parties, and at wedding receptions, when they’re allowed to happen that is. Sadly the musician was found dead in a hotel room not long ago, a discovery that has sent a definite shockwave through the music industry since Shock G is one of the many that has been contributing to the hip hop scene for quite some time now, and is definitely bound to be missed. At the age of 57, Shock G had done and seen quite a few things in his career and had been around long enough to have done his fair share for the industry as from a young age he’d been interested in hip hop and had even returned to school to receive a diploma before moving on to community college to study music theory. Say what you will about community college (plenty do but it’s still an education), but the fact that Shock G went back was a huge mark in his favor since the man wanted to learn more about what he was passionate about and it’s fair to say that the education he received was worth every bit that he put in.
At this point, there’s no mention of what caused his demise, but Shock G has already been remembered fondly by many noted rappers and personalities that can fondly remember his rise to fame and how it influenced their own interest in the industry. While he might be remembered primarily for one song, there’s no doubt that many upon many people that followed his earlier material will hold onto those memories and help to immortalize Shock G in order to remember a time when it was all about the music. Some might want to argue that it’s always been about the music and always will be, but the sad fact is that too often when one finds fame and fortune the music might remain important, but other pursuits might become a bit more important at times largely because of habits that are formed or various other reasons that might arise during a career. The sad fact is that Shock G did develop a bit of a drug problem in his career and without trying to besmirch the man’s reputation it was in fact an issue that had to be dealt with a couple of times throughout the course of his life. What turns musicians to drugs is hard to say since there are a number of reasons why some folks end up risking their career, their reputation, and in a lot of cases their lives. A lot of us have heard rappers going on and on about various illicit substances, and while marijuana has gained a great deal of acceptance over the years despite the fact that in the early years it was a problem when it came to law enforcement, other drugs have remained outlawed. Having a celebrity status tends to mean, sometimes, that people can get whatever they want though, and it is true that Shock G did have issues with drugs, but it was a hope that things were looking up after a while.
What’s really sad about drug use is that even if a person does manage to kick the habit there are almost always residual effects that might pop up eventually, or the habit could come racing back to embrace the individual once again for one reason or another. There are simply too many ways this can happen to describe it adequately, but over the years it was documented that Shock G did struggle more than a bit. Throughout his long career, he still managed to put on one heck of a show and he did entertain his fans in ways that people won’t soon forget. It’s been a rough couple of years when it comes to losing some of the most famous people in any industry, and the sad fact is that it’s going to keep happening since like it or not, a lot of the celebrities that many of us have enjoyed for years on end are getting old or being forced to pay up for the lives they’ve lived in one way or another. There are skilled and talented individuals coming behind them that will keep the legacy moving forward, but it’s still hard to say goodbye to those that have provided us with so much entertainment. Rest in peace sir, you’re definitely going to be missed.