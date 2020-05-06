Remembering the Life of Cady Groves

When Cady Groves first hit the music scene over a decade ago, it was clear that she was going to become a star. Her debut EP, A Month of Sundays, introduced listeners to her powerful voice and her effortless skill. Cady worked hard to establish herself in an industry known for being fiercely competitive. Sadly, Cady’s countless fans just got the shock of a lifetime when news broke that the 30-year-old singer/songwriter had suddenly passed away. The tragic loss was not only stunning to the music industry, but to those closest to Cady who knew and loved her most. Even though Cady will never be able to reach her full potential, her vast talent will never be forgotten.
Cady’s Life
Cady was born in a small town in Oklahoma where she developed a love for music. During her career, she was never shy about sharing her experiences. She had some challenges during her upbringing. She ahd a strained relationship with her father who was absent for most of her life. One of Cady’s close friends, Ryane Williams, said that Cady had a “dark shadow around her.” However, music always provided her with an outlet. She used her work to help her escape from the stresses and preasure of daily life.
In addition to her challenges, Cady suffered several losses of her own. Cady’s brother, Casey, passed away in 2007 at just 28-years-old. Although the death of her left her dealing with a deep sense of grief, she says his passing inspired her to really pursue a career in the music industry. In 2012, she signed with Vel Records and continued to push her career forward. In 2014, tragedy found its way back into Cady’s life when brother, Kelly, also passed away at the age of 28.
The Circumstances Of Cady’s Passing
Any time a celebrity passes, speculation is sure to follow. No matter what the official story is, people will always jump to their own conclusions. Cady’s brother, Cody, attempted to make sure the news of Cady’s death was handled with car and respect. On May 3, 2020, Cody, announced her passing on Twitter. He said, “She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”
A Twitter user named @WhiteRiverDog did not feel satisfied with Cody’s explanation of his sister’s death. The account tweeted “People do not die of ‘natural causes’ at age 30. FYI.” Cody was quick to respond and clarify that natural causes can refer to several things that have nothing to do with old age. However, even some people who were close to Cady are questioning what really caused her death. Ryane Williams said, “I’m kind of just curious to see what the final report is on it. She had some health issues here and there but overall she was in good health and young. It doesn’t feel like there’s closure yet.” However, reports indicate that an autopsy could take up to 12 weeks.”
The record label, Vel, also released a statement regarding Cady’s passing. An excerpt from the statement reads, “Groves’ high spirits and winning stage presence made her a crowd favorite from the very beginning. As part of the Bamboozle Roadshow, she toured with Boys Like Girls, LMFAO, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind and was continuing to play shows for fans in Nashville as she made the transition to country…Those closest to Cady want people to know she loved music, laughter, cooking, tacos and, especially, her family.”
Cady’s Legacy
Although Cady is no longer here, her music will continue to leave on and leave its impact on the world. She released 4 EPs and was working on her first studio album at the time of her death. Those close to Cady said she was really excited about the project. She hoped to share it with the world soon. Cady recorded a host of unreleased music that fans hope to hear one day.
Despite the questions about Cady’s death, one thing is for sure: she will certainly be missed. In many ways, Cady was just getting started and it feels like she was taken long before her time.