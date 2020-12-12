When Remy Duran agreed to become a cast member on MTV’s unique dating series, Are You The One? he was hoping to find his perfect match. Although that didn’t happen, he ended up leaving the show with something that has changed his life completely: fame. During his time on the show, it didn’t take long for Remy to become one of the most well-liked cast members. Viewers fell in love with his personality and he left the show with a huge social media following. These days, Remy is making the most of his time in the spotlight and hoping to make his 15 minutes of fame last indefinitely. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Remy Duran.
1. He Comes From A Diverse Background
Remy was born and raised in New York City and he is very grateful for his upbringing. He was exposed to lots of different kinds of people throughout his life and he believes that has added immense value to his experiences. Additionally, he comes from a diverse background himself. His father is indigenous Mexican and his mother has European Jewish ancestry.
2. Producers Reached Out To Him About Being On The Show
In lots of cases, people who are interested in being on reality TV shows audition for the opportunity, but in this case, the opportunity came to Remy. During an interview with Paper Magazine, Remy said, “This casting director actually found me on Instagram. And he was like, “You were recommended by someone and you seem perfect for the show. You’re bisexual and you’re open and wild and crazy.”
3. He’s A Designer
Remy has loved clothing and fashion for as long as he can remember, and his goal has always been to become a successful designer. Although he took some time off from working on building a fashion brand, it’s something that he hopes to focus on more now.
4. He Loves To Travel
Thanks to his diverse upbringing, Remy has always been someone who enjoys being exposed to different cultures and meeting different kids of people. This has resulted in him having a love for traveling. He has gotten to visit a wide variety of places including Germany, Bahamas, and Mexico.
5. He Wants To Have A Jewish Wedding
Remy’s Jewish faith is a very important part of his identity. He told Hey Alma, “I do want to have a Jewish wedding, or at least half a Jewish wedding…I guess if I did marry someone who wasn’t Jewish, and they wanted a priest, I think I’d want someone of Jewish faith to also officiate. That’s something that’s important for me; if you want that for your faith, I want that for mine.”
6. He Enjoys Staying Active
As someone who spends a lot of time in front of the camera, Remy likes to make sure he’s always looking his best. He spends a lot of time working out and he loves incorporating things like hiking into his fitness regime. Not only is working out a great way to stay in good physical shape, but it also helps the mind.
7. He Has An Account On OnlyFans
Remy has never been ashamed to put his sexual side on display, and now he is getting paid for it. He created an account on OnlyFans which is a platform that allows people to charge a subscription fee for access to their content. Remy’s OnlyFans costs $9.60 per month.
8. He Would Do Reality TV Again
There are some people who never want to do reality TV again after one experience, but Remy would definitely be open to giving it another try. It doesn’t look like he currently has any projects in the works, but don’t be surprised if you see Remy on your TV screen again.
9. He Has A Girlfriend
The thing that makes AYTO? so special is the fact that the show uses an algorithm to pair each case member with their ‘perfect match’. Needless to say, the algorithm makes more than it’s fair share of mistakes. Remy was matched with Amber Martinez but things didn’t work out between the couple. He is currently in a relationship with with a woman named Zoey.
10. He’s Working On A Comic Book
Remy’s creative sign doesn’t just manifest in his design work, he also enjoys writing and drawing. During an interview with Grindr Bloop he said, “I’ve been writing a comic book for the past few years. It was on the back-burner because I’d been going through so much.” It doesn’t appear that his comic book has been released yet.