Thanks to his good looks, talent, and charming on-screen presence, Remy Hii has been able to build the foundation for a legendary career. Since making his first on-screen appearance more than a decade ago, Remy has continued to move through the ranks towards bigger and better opportunities. At this point in his career, he is best known for his role in shows like Neighbours, Harrow, and Marco Polo. He was also in the wildly successful movie, Crazy Rich Asians. Remy brings something special to every character he plays and there are people all over the world who have fallen in love with his craft. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Remy Hii.
1. He Comes From A Diverse Background
Remy was born in Malaysia to a Chinese-Malaysian father and a white-British mother. Not long after he was born, Remy’s family moved to Papa New Guinea and then moved again to Australia which is where they settled. Unfortunately, however, Remy found himself on the receiving end of some racial bullying when he was younger.
2. He’s A Writer
So far Remy has focused most of his attention on acting, but we will likely see some screenwriting credits from him in the future. He told Civilian Magazine, “was always just fascinated with stories growing up. For a long time, I wanted to be a writer. I was writing a lot in school through theatre and drama classes. We’d have to put on performances but I’d always find myself writing my own things because, at the time, all of the suggested plays and stuff didn’t really reflect my experiences and tell the stories I wanted to tell”.
3. He Loves Taking Pictures
The world may know Remy best for the time he’s spent in front of the camera, but when he isn’t working he actually likes to get behind it. Taking pictures is one of Remy’s favorite hobbies and he’s got a good eye for knowing exactly when to snap a picture.
4. He’s A Gamer
Taking pictures isn’t the only way Remy likes to spend his time away from work. Video games are another way that he likes to let loose and he has been playing for many years. When filming for Spider-Man: Far from Home, Remy even packed an extra suitcase so that he could bring his Xbox One.
5. He Has Theater Experience
Some people may be under the impression that Remy’s good looks are what he has relied on all the years, but the truth is that he’s put in a lot of hard work and it hasn’t always been in front of the camera. Remy has professional theater experience and he made his debut in the Queensland Theatre Company’s production of The Estimator in 2007.
6. He Loves To Travel
On top of having lived in different countries, Remy also loves to travel. He is always interested in learning about different places and cultures and looks forward to having new experiences. Over the years he has been fortunate to travel to different parts of the world including Russia and Australia.
7. He Enjoys Cooking
When people start to get busy, cooking is usually one of the first things they let go of. No matter how much people love food, sometimes spending time in the kitchen can feel like a chore. For Remy, however, cooking is a great way to get creative and try new things. He loves experimenting with different recipes and he often shares them on social media.
8. He’s An Animal Lover
Just when you thought that Remy couldn’t get any more likable, you find out that he’s an animal person. To make the situation even better, Remy seems to love both dogs and cats. He actually has a habit of finding random cats while he’s out and about. Remy also has a dog.
9. He Would Love To Play Atticus Finch
Almost every actor has one role they would love to play and Remy already knows exactly what that role is for him. Remy told M.J. Bale, “If I could go back in time and take a role that’s already been played, it would probably be Gregory Peck’s Atticus from To Kill A Mockingbird. He’s so staunch and classy.”
10. He’s Into Fashion
One of the first things that most people probably notice about Remy is that he’s extremely stylish. No matter what the occasion is, you can bet that Remy is going to show up looking incredible. He really loves expressing himself through fashion and he has even gotten into doing some fashion editorial shoots.