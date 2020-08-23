Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Renee Young

2 mins ago

For almost a decade, Renee Young has been well-known for her role as a sports caster with WWE. Young’s fun commentary and to-the-point interview style quickly made her a hit among fans. As a result, people were stunned when news began to circulate that she decided to leave WWE. Although she hasn’t yet shared what her plans for the future are, many believe that she will eventually go to work the WWE’s competitor, AEW. In reality though, Renee could decide to leave wrestling all together and take her talents to a completely different industry. Only time will tell, but for now her fans are sad to see her go. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Renee Young.

1. The Name Renee Young Was Inspired By Neil Young

Renee’s actual last name is Paquette, but those who have followed her career closely will remember that when she started with WWE she went by the name Renee Sterling. She eventually decided to change her name to Renee Young as a shout out to the legendary singer/songwriter, Neil Young.

2. She’s Been In A Movie

Renee has spent a lot of time in front of a camera for the last several years and although some of what she does could be classified as acting, she didn’t make her real acting debut until 2020. Renee had a small part in the film The Main Event which was a comedy about a young boy with dreams of becoming a pro wrestler.

3. She Loves Music

If there’s anything that Renee loves as much as wrestling, it’s music. She has always been a huge music fan and she loves sharing her favorite songs/artists with her followers on social media. Renee loves a wide variety of music and some of her favorite artists include Kendrick Lamar and Alanis Morisette.

4. She Plans To Release A Cookbook

Even before announcing her plans to leave WWE, it was clear that Renee was already looking at opportunities outside of the wrestling world. In July, she took to Instagram to share that she had been working on a cookbook and was excited to start the process of releasing it.

5. She’s Originally From Canada

Renee was born and raised in Toronto. She always knew that she wanted to wanted to work in the entertainment industry and had dreams of become an actress. In order to make those dreams come true, she knew there was one place she needed to be: Los Angeles. She moved to L.A. as a teenager and began auditioning for roles. However, after not finding the success she hoped for, she decided to move back to Cananda and shift her focus from acting to broadcasting.

6. She Used To Be A Model

Renee got her first taste of the entertainment industry at a young age. She started modeling during her childhood which eventually led to other opportunities. Although her focus is no longer on modeling, Renee still knows how to do her thing when she gets in front of a camera.

7. She Studied Improv

When Renee dreamed of being an actress, there was a specific genre she hoped to be able to work in: comedy. Renee has always loved comedy and knew it was something she wanted to be a part of. After high school, she trained in improv at Second City in Chicago.

8. She Was A Wrestling Fan As A Child

Renee didn’t necessarily grow up seeing herself working in professional wrestling, but in some ways it was a natural transition. Renee grew up watching professional wrestling and has fond memories of attending matches with her dad. She said, “I attended a few events and WrestleMania VI. My dad is a concert promoter, and he’d get me into the events. I remember being backstage and meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Chyna, and Trish Stratus as a kid, so it’s really funny to me that I ended up here.”

9. She Tested Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 has impacted countless people all over the world, and Renee Young is one of them. In June, she confirmed that she tested positive for the virus. Fortunately, she has made a full recovery, however, there are rumors that no one from WWE even bothered to check on her while she was sick.

10. She Likes To Travel

Renee loves to travel the world and she’s been blessed to have had a career that’s allowed her to do just that. Over the years, she has gotten to visit many different countries for both business and pleasure. Some of the places she’s been include France and Japan.


