10 Things You Didn’t Know about A&E’s “Rescue Cam”

2020 has been an interesting year for the entertainment industry. At one point it seemed like we were going to have to wait forever to get any new content because of the pandemic, but it looks like that wasn’t the case. A&E has launched several shows over the last few months and one of their latest, Rescue Cam, promises to have viewers at the end of their seats. The series features footage from some very unbelievable rescues. If you’re looking for something that can give you an adrenaline rush from the comfort of your home, this is one series that will do it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about the A&E series, Rescue Cam.
1. The Show’s Host Has A Long History In The Entertainment Industry
Rescue Cam is hosted by Matt Iseman who is a talented comedian, actor, and host. He has been working in the industry for nearly 20 years and he’s been able to build up a pretty impressive resume. He has American Ninja Warrior since 2012 and he won The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.
2. The Show Doesn’t Just Focus On Human Rescues
Most people probably naturally assumed that Rescue Cam would focus on rescuing humans who have found themselves in dangerous situations. While that is true, that isn’t the only thing the show will focus on. There will also be some animal rescue missions.
3. There Will Be Some Comic Relief
Being in danger isn’t something that most people would consider a laughing matter, however, Rescue Cam will show viewers that sometimes there’s a little bit of comedy in the rescue process. Some of these more comedic moments will help lighten the tone of the show.
4. The Show Is Produced By Big Fish Entertainment
Rescue Cam is produced by Big Fish Entertainment. The company has produced several well-known reality TV shows for major networks. Some of the shows on their roster include A&E’s own Live PD as well as Black Ink Crew – New York and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta which both air on VH1.
5. The Footage Isn’t Always Shot With Professional Cameras
There are others shows that follow first responders as they head out on calls, but most of those shows have big camera crews ready to catch every moment; not Rescue Cam. This show uses primarily footage shot from body cams and cell phones which gives the series a very gritty feel.
6. Some Fans Would Rather Live PD Be Brought Back
While lots of people are excited about Rescue Cam, there are also lots of people who didn’t even want to give the show a chance because they’re upset that Live PD still hasn’t come back. When the official A&E Instagram account posted a picture of the show a user named pattydyken commented, “Pathetic how this Network dances around and adds ever other public service group shows to make a buck but completely turned your back on law enforcement. Shameful. I will never watch this network again.”
7. The Show Doesn’t Have Any Official Social Media Accounts
Oftentimes, when a new reality show hits the airwaves, the network also sets up official social media accounts so viewers can follow allow with the show in between episodes. It doesn’t look like A&E has gone that route for Rescue Cam though. If the show becomes popular there’s a chance it could get its own accounts, but now any information pertaining to the series is shared from the network’s accounts.
8. This Isn’t The Only New Show On A&E About Surviving Accidents
It’s no secret that the general concept of Rescue Cam isn’t anything new. Apparently, however, A&E has so much faith that people love survival stories that they’ve also launched another new series called I Survived A Crime. Depending on what type of person you are, you may be excited by this or annoyed by the repetition.
9. All Of The Rescues Aren’t Done By First Responders
If you thought that all of the rescues featured on Rescue Cam were carried out by first responders you’ve got another thing common. Although first responders play an important role in many of the situations, the series will also feature incidents where civilians have stepped into save the day.
10. The Series Shouldn’t Face Any Privacy Issues With The Footage
One of the issues with shows like Rescue Cam is that people who are featured in the footage often feel like their privacy has been violated. This has been an issue for other similar shows on A&E such as Live Rescue and Live PD. This shouldn’t be a problem for Rescue Cam though. According to Distractify, “the show predominantly relies on footage shot by rescue squad members and the members of the public.”