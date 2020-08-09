Rey Mysterio has been a professional wrestler for more than 30 years. For many years, he wore a mask that hid his identity. This only added to the allure of his character and worked as a helpful tool in building his brand within the industry. Even though the mask is gone and has been for many years, Rey has remained a prominent figure in the industry and he is currently signed to WWE. Rey recently made headlines when his eye popped out of his head during a live match. Although the ‘injury’ was staged in true professional wrestling fashion, it managed to get people talking nonetheless. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rey Mysterio.
1. He Began His Career At A Teenager
Rey has been dedicated to wrestling for almost his entire life. He was just 14-years-old when he began his professional wrestling career. Just a few years later, he debuted in Mexico. Even though he was young, Rey proved to be a fierce competitor who was very serious about working hard and making a name for himself.
2. He’s Been In A Movie
Technically Rey isn’t an actor, even though some people would argue that professional wrestling requires serious acting skills. However, he has gotten the chance to be in a movie. He made a quick appearance in the 2000 film, Ready to Rumble, in which he portrayed himself.
3. There’s A Book About Him
Rey Mysterio’s professional wrestling journey is nothing short of amazing. Once he set his sights on becoming a star, he did everything in his power to make sure that dream came true. In 2010, author, Jeremy Roberts, released a book about Rey titled Rey Mysterio: Behind the Mask. The book provides an intimate look into Mysterio’s story.
4. He Loves To Travel
Working is one of Rey’s top priorities, but that doesn’t mean he wants to spend all of his time working. Rey still make sit a point to enjoy life, and one of his favorite ways to do that is by traveling. He has been fortunate to do lots of traveling throughout the years and some of the places he’s visited include France and Saudi Arabia.
5. He’s A Father
In the ring, Rey is a very intimidating presence who is ready to do whatever it takes to crush his opponent. However, outside of the ring, he is a loving husband and father who loves family time. Rey has been married to Angie Gutierrez since 1996 and the couple have two children together.
6. He Is Very Religious
Religion has always been an important element to Rey Mysterio. He grew up in the Catholic church and maintains a strong sense of faith. During an interview he said, “I really do believe that personally… that God has a purpose for each and every one of us here on planet Earth. And my purpose was definitely to be a performer, to entertain our fans. I give thanks every day to God for what he has given me and my family because sports entertainment has given me a lot of satisfaction on many levels.”
7. His Uncle Is His Greatest Influence
Rey’s legal name is Óscar Gutiérrez. His stage name comes from his uncle Rey Mysterio Sr. Rey Sr. was a big influence and inspiration for Rey and was like a second father. Rey told Sports Illustrated, that the idea to wear a mask also came from his uncle who also wore one during his own wrestling career.
8. He’s The Smallest Person To Win The WrestleMania Heavyweight Championship
Rey certainly isn’t one of the biggest guys to step in the ring, but he’s never let that stop him from being competitive. He has gone up against some of fiercest wrestlers in the business and managed to come out on top. According to his bio on the WWE website, Rey “won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22, becoming the smallest Superstar ever to hold that title.”
9. His Son Is Also A Wrestler
Wrestling is becoming a family business for Rey Mysterio. His teenage son, Dominik, has also gotten into wrestling the world of wrestling. He’s made a few appearances over the last couple of years. Once Rey is ready to retire, he hopes that Dominik will be able to carry on the Mysterio legacy.
10. He Launched A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Autism
On top of everything else he does, Rey is also a philanthropist. In the summer of 2019, Rey created a fundraising campaign called Fight4Autism to help raise awareness for autism. In addition to teaching people more about autism, the campaign also raise money for organizations who work with children with autism.