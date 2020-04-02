Ric Flair is Working on a Biopic with Dwayne Johnson

Home
There are a few wrestlers out there that deserve a biopic, and Ric Flair is definitely one of them as Joey Paur of GeekTyrant would likely agree. The fact that Dwayne Johnson is apparently putting his production company on it is even better since as Paur also mentions, Johnson helped push along the movie Fighting with My Family, the story of Paige and how she came to the WWE. If you know who Ric Flair is and how long he’s been around then you can bet that his story is going to be even more involved and will span an even longer period of time. This is a guy that a lot of us have grown up with in one promotion or another, and someone that a good number of wrestling fans can recall from WWF, WCW, and now WWE. In one way or another he’s been there, helping to shape the world of professional wrestling in some way for decades. Flair’s story is bound to be a little muddled if they go by what has been listed on his bio and other documents since having been adopted when he was young it’s hard to know just what his real name is without asking him. Though what name he might have gone by when he was young is hard to say. All that a lot of people really focus on is the fact that he’s had one of the most successful careers in wrestling and wrestled for at least four decades of his life.

It’s bound to be interesting just thinking about what this biopic could be like and who might take Flair’s spot in the movie since he’s in his 70s and can’t exactly portray himself as a young man any longer. The de-aging technology that was used (it was, wasn’t it?) for The Irishman likely wouldn’t work since having a stand-in would be a lot better and it would make it all come together in a much more convincing way. But it’s still going to be amusing to see what parts of Flair’s past they use for the movie since he has a very long list of accomplishments, failures, and a great deal of history with a few different wrestling promotions, the WWE and WCW being the two biggest among them of course. For a while it did appear that he would be seen on WCW and nowhere else, even though he’d stepped into a WWF ring more than once in the past. During the period of time when the WWF and WCW were are war it almost felt as though WCW might pull it out eventually and topple the other in-ring giant. But when the WWF finally stood victorious there was no other way for those in the company to go other than to jump ship to the victor or find another promotion. The only other option would have been to quit, and seeing the Nature Boy do this would have been unbearably tragic.

Flair did kind of jump around for a while but would eventually come back to the WWE where he’s been showing up in recent years and has finally made his home. He’s a two-time Hall of Fame inductee, a former champion, and a character that many people still go nuts for whenever he makes his way out to the ring for a promo. He doesn’t wrestle any longer, as he’s well into his 70s now and while some guys keep it up until they’re nearly at death’s door, Flair is taking it easy now and finally staying out of the ring apart from those few appearances that he might make as part of a story line. A lot of people used to give him hell about wrestling way past his prime, and it’s easy to think that this might actually make it into the movie at some point since it would make for a fitting part of the story, if only to show that Flair wasn’t nearly ready to hang up his boots. Seriously, the guy was wrestling only a short while ago until he finally stopped and slowed down.

Just as it is with anything there’s no telling when this project would get going since until the virus is well in the rear view there’s nothing that can happen other than a story idea being put together and plans for the movie to be made. The best case scenario for seeing this movie would be by thinking that it might come out in 2022 at the earliest since a lot of people are still wondering whether or not we’ll see the end of the pandemic by the end of the year. Let’s hope it doesn’t last that long, since this biopic and a lot of other projects would be nice to see in the coming months and years.


