Richard Dormer’s face is one that you’ve probably seen dozens of times at this point in his career. Most people will recognize him the most from his role as Beric Dondarrion in Game of Thrones. Now, however, there’s another role that is getting Richard lots of attention. In 2020, he began playing Sam Vimes in the TV series, The Watch. The role has given him an opportunity to continue to share his talents with the world and he certainly isn’t disappointing. Not only is Richard a versatile actor, but he has the ability to bring something special to every role he plays and fans are excited to se more from him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Richard Dormer.
1. He’s From Ireland
There are many people who may be under the impression that Richard is English, but he was actually born and raised in Ireland and he is very proud of his home country and its culture. Although he did live in England for a while, he is now back in Ireland with his family.
2. His Wife Is A Director
It’s always nice to be in a relationship with someone who understands your career and Richard was fortunate to find that in his wife. He is happily married to Rachel O’Riordan who has worked as a theater director for several years. It’s unclear whether or not the couple has any children.
3. He’s Not Into Social Media
Social media has become such a big part of most of our daily lives that it’s hard to believe there are people out there who have no interest in building a social media presence. Richard Dormer is one of those people, though. Despite the fact that there are plenty of people who would be interested in following him, he doesn’t appear to have a verified account on any social media platforms.
4. He Has Lots Of Theater Experience
Richard’s on screen work is what has gotten him the most notoriety, but what many people don’t realize is that he actually spent a good chunk of his career doing theater work. In fact, he has more than 20 years of experience acting on stage although he began doing fewer theater productions once his on screen career began taking off.
5. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Richard has always been serious about making the most of his acting skills. He studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) but says he had a mixed experience. During an interview with The Guardian he said, “While RADA is an amazing place there’s something unnatural about it. I didn’t really trust it…”
6. He Didn’t Watch Game Of Thrones
Game of Thrones was one of the most popular shows during its time on the air. Despite being a cast member on the series for several years, Richard didn’t watch it. He told Esquire, ” I haven’t seen a single episode! I hear it’s amazing, but I missed out on the first couple of seasons, and thought, Where am I going to find the time? Then I got the part of Beric. Beric was a noble character, a leader of men. Kind of like Robin Hood. So I thought, that’s how I’ll play the guy.”
7. He’s Also A Writer
Acting isn’t the only thing Richard has contributed to the entertainment world. He also enjoys writing and has even written a play. Although acting and writing are different sides of the same coin, his ability to do both has positively influenced his skill in both areas.
8. He Didn’t Really Start Doing TV Until He Was 40
Most people naturally assume that every actor’s goal is to be on a popular TV show or in a movie, but that isn’t true – and it certainly isn’t for Richard. For many years he refused to do TV and film because he felt that he was being type cast due to his northern Irish roots. He didn’t start actively pursuing TV opportunities until he was in his 40s.
9. He’d Love To Be In Star Trek.
Richard is extremely thankful for all of the opportunities that have come his way over the years, but like every actor there’s one he’s still hoping for. He would love to get a role in Star Trek some day. Unfortunately, he didn’t specify exactly what he would want that role to be.
10. He’s A Private Person
Even after spending so many years in the entertainment industry, Richard has never been the type of actor who enjoys being in the spotlight 24/7. He enjoys living a low key and quiet life and doesn’t share much information about what he has going on in his personal life.