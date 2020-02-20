Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Rick Cosnett

Rick Cosnett

Actor, Rick Cosnett, is best-known for his roles in shows like The Flash and Vampire Diaries. Although he’s not quite a superstar yet, Cosnett has been in the industry for over 15 years. During this time, many details of his personal life have been kept under wraps, but he recently made headlines after posting an Instagram video where he revealed he is gay. There’s no doubt it was hard for him to share this information, but the response from his fans has been overwhelmingly positive. Now it seems that Cosnett is ready to open up and his fans are in for a real treat. Not only is he super talented, but he’s also very interesting. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rick Cosnett.

1. He Was Born In Zimbabwe

Although Rick Cosnett’s family has European roots, he was actually born in the African country of Zimbabwe. While there, his family was part of a local community theater which allowed him to develop his love for acting. Rick spent most of his young life in Zimbabwe before moving away at 17. Cosnett says that growing up in Zimbabwe made him “resilient, rich and full of hope for the world. ”

2. He Went To College On A Music Scholarship

Acting isn’t the only form of entertainment Rick Cosnett enjoys. He also has a passion for music. When he initially attended Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane he was enrolled with a music scholarship. However, his interests changed while in school and he ultimately began to study acting. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in acting.

3. Hugh Grant Is His Cousin

Rick Cosnett and his immediate family aren’t the only one who have a love for acting. Cosnett is the cousin of well-known British actor, Hugh Grant. Grant’s career has spanned more than three decades and he is best-known for his role in films such as Notting Hill, About a Boy, and Bridget Jones’ Diary. The cousins have yet to work on a film or show together, but that would be cool to see.

4. His Great-Grandfather Was The Dean Of The Royal Academy of Music

Before moving to Africa, Rick Cosnett’s family lived in England. One of his great-grandfathers was the dean of the infamous Royal Academy of Music. The school was founded in 1822 and is the oldest of its kind in the UK. Although there’s a good chance that Rick never knew his great-grandfather, it looks like his love for the arts was passed down through the family.

5. He Has Lived In Australia

After leaving Zimbabwe, Rick relocated to Australia to attend school. He remained in the country even after graduating and is still an Australian citizen. There aren’t too many people who can say they’ve gotten to live at opposite ends of the earth. Some people may be stressed by such a large move, but Rick is grateful for the time he spent in both countries.

6. He Loves To Read

Rick Cosnett’s schedule may be busy, but he still makes time to do the things he enjoys. Reading is one of those things. Cosnett loves reading all sorts of books and he is always happy to share his favorites with his followers on Instagram. If he isn’t working, there’s a good chance he’s sitting by the pool with his next read.

7. He Has A Very Active Lifestyle

Rick Cosnett is definitely the type of person who likes to get out and experience things. You won’t catch him sitting inside all day – unless, of course, he’s caught up in a good book. He spends a lot of time going on outdoor adventures with his friends and you can catch him doing everything from swimming in the ocean to playing volleyball on the beach.

8. He Enjoys Comic-Con

Rick Cosnett may be good looking and charming, but he’s also a nerd underneath it all (no offense nerds). He’s attended several Comic-Con events in places like Romania and Cambridge. We haven’t been lucky enough to see him dressed up yet, but I have a feeling it’ll happen sooner than later.

9. He Tends To Feel Too Connected To His Characters

When you’re an actor, it can get tough to avoid bringing your work home. Getting into character can mean having to bring elements of the role into your daily life. Early in his career, Rick found it difficult to leave some of his characters at work. He would often find that he was becoming too personally attached to the people he was playing.

10. He Has A Great Relationship With His Fans

Social media has made it extremely easy for celebrities to stay in touch with their fans. As a result, building those relationships has become even more important. One wrong comment or bad fan interaction and a celebrity could see their reputation take a hit. Fortunately, Rick Cosnett has built a great relationship with his fans and they seem to support him on a professional and personal level.


Camille Moore
