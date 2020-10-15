10 things You Didn’t Know about Rick Leventhal

Rick Leventhal has been on television for decades. He’s a reporter, so he’s been bringing us all the news since he began his job many years ago. Since 1997, he’s been with Fox News, which is where most of us recognize him. He’s professional and on his A-game all the time, but did you know he recently got married to his third wife? He’s a brand-new husband, and the world would like to congratulate him on his new bride and his future. He’s gotten himself a new wife, who is also a reality star, and many people are shocked that this couple meshed so well together. She’s our favorite tell it like it is housewife from the OC, and we are big fans.
1. He’s in his 60s
He was born on January 24, 1960, which means he celebrated his 60th birthday in 2020. He was probably able to have a fun celebration, too, since he didn’t have the pandemic lockdown in his life at that time. It would take another few weeks before the world shut down and we were told to stay put, and we are glad he got to celebrate before.
2. He’s From Kentucky
Leventhal was born in Kentucky. To be precise, he was born in Christian County. Since his birth, however, he’s lived all over. He spent nearly a decade of his life working for local news channels, so he moved around a bit. Most of his time then was spent in South Carolina and Florida, though he spent some time in Chicago. He went to college in Washington D.C., and he’s been in New York City for a long time.
3. He’s Familiar with War Zones
He’s spent a great deal of his life working in war zones, which means he’s lived in many of them for far longer than most people would ever consider appropriate. He’s been to the middle of war zones more than two dozen times, and that includes more than five trips to Iraq in the middle of some of the most intense fighting.
4. He’s A Dad
He’s got two biological children of his own, and he shares them with his first wife. Her name is Penny Daniels, and she was also a reporter. We would assume they met at work, but we might be wrong about that. Their daughters were born in 1991 and 1996.
5. His Second Marriage Was Short
In 2016, he took off for Vegas with a woman by the name of Beth Shak, and they got married. She filed for divorce only nine months afterward. We don’t know what happened there, but it clearly did not work out.
6. His New Wife is Famous
His new wife is famous in her own right. She is outspoken, she’s definitely not afraid to say what is on her mind, and she’s a fan-favorite housewife from Orange County. Her name is Kelly Dodd. They met and began dating not too long ago, got engaged in 2019, and got married in 2020.
7. Their Wedding Was Beautiful
It was intimate, and they both wore all black. Their wedding took place in Napa Valley, a place that is near and dear to her heart. She lived in the San Francisco area for nearly a decade of her life, and this is a place that remains important to her.
8. He’s Smitten
If his social media accounts are any indication of how he feels about his new wife, we’d use the word smitten to describe him. He has nothing but love to show for her. He shares many photos of the two of them together, and they clearly seem very happy together. We can get right on board with that one.
9. They Met in the Hamptons
While Kelly Dodd was spending some time with her friend Ramona Singer, another housewife from New York, over the summer in 2019, they went to a party in the Hamptons. That’s where they met, fell in love, and have been together ever since. It worked out for her because she was fresh out of a relationship with a man who we all saw not treating her right, and he was fresh out of a quickie marriage.
10. His Wife Was Under Fire Recently
When she had her bridal shower, people were not thrilled with her. She wore a hat that said “Drunk Wives Matter,” and no one wore masks. The people were furious, and we’ll be honest with just not getting it. The hat was clearly a bridal party joke (and aren’t all jokes pretty much done in poor taste anyway? We’ve seen this hat a hundred times in bridal shower photos, girls weekend trip photos, etc.), and the mask thing is a personal choice (and this comes from someone who lives in a place where no one has worn a mask since the beginning of all this, and no one has social distanced, and nothing has shut down, and lives have been completely normal the whole time and all is well). How about people do what makes them comfortable, and we all let everyone else live?