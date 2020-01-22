10 Things You Did Not Know About Rick Worthy

When it comes to the entertainment industry, knowing your niche allows you to specialize and bring out the best in a particular area. The single point of focus is suitable for your professional growth and lets you learn more about the art you take part in. The idea of niche specialization feels at home when you talk about Rick Worthy. Rick is an American actor who in his over two-decade career has appeared in various science fiction and fantasy films. He is a household name among the fan-base of thee two genres which are similar in many ways. If you are into his work or want to know about him, then stay on as we take you through ten things you probably did not know about him.
1. Early Life
Rick was born Richard Worthy on March 12th, 1967. IMDb describes him as a native Detroiter having been born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. Not much information is available about his family, though reports indicate that his father worked in the automotive industry, which is the Detroit economic backbone. He has an older brother, with whom he made his first television appearance on a dance contest show when he was 19 years old.
2. Education
For his education, Rick attended Southfield high school, which is one of the oldest high schools under the Southfield Public School system. The school boasts of standout alumni such as Kothy Kasins, a singer and Andrew Bowler who is an Academy nominate writer cum director. He graduated in 1985 and proceeded to the University of Michigan School of music and theatre and dance. He graduated from college in 1990. When young he had a stint studying Tae Kwon Do.
3. Career Beginnings
After graduating from college, he moved to Chicago to develop his acting skills. According to Syfy’s official site, when in Chicago, he performed and made appearances in several prestigious theatres around the area. They include The Goodman Theatre, Victory Gardens Theater, and the Chicago Dramatist workshop. His stints in the Chicago performance scene helped him gain some experience, and soon, he was on his way to Los Angeles California to try out his hand in acting. His first significant role in a movie came in 1996 where he took on the part of Ricky Latrell, in the Steven Bocho drama film, Murder One.
4. Trademark Features
Most entertainers have a distinctive feature that makes them stand out from the rest and work on their uniqueness factor. For Rick Worthy, his trademark is his rich and deep voice. Coupled with his well-built frame, standing at 1.89 meters tall, gives him a macho-like persona when he hits the stage. His trademark features work for him perfectly, and he is considered a sex symbol with a decent female fan-base.
5. He Can Bust A Move
Versatility is one thing that builds entertainers, more so actors. When it comes to Rick Worthy, not only is he good at acting, he also knows how to dance. He and his older brother used to breakdance, buying into the hip hop underground dancing movement that came up in the 1980s. The movement was prominent in areas such as New York, Chicago, and Michigan, more specifically his hometown of Detroit. He jokes that he was way lighter during the days and banked on the popularity the dance sequence had due to musicians such as Prince and Michael Jackson. He and his elder brother taught themselves the art before he went into acting full time. Once a while, he will drop a dance move to wow the audience.
6. His Mother’s Influence On His Artistic Leaning
Rick credits his mother for developing his talents when he was young. As evident from a transcribed interview on Starrymag, he talks of his mother’s efforts in developing both his and his brother’s artistic leanings. As earlier indicated, the two were dancers, and their mother tried to push them forward by signing them up to talent shows. They were down financially at the time, but she made the sacrifice by even creating costumes from their living room curtain.
7. Relationships
One of the things that Worthy has been tight-lipped about is on his dating life. At the moment, he is 52 years old, and there has been no hint of who he is dating or dated. Keeping a low profile on his dating life has brought about several speculations, with some pointing to him being gay. He has not confirmed anything yet, so it is just a wait lest he decides to let his fans into this part of his life.
8. Social Media Presence
Rick Worthy is a busy man; however, he will once awhile hop onto social media platforms to interact with his follower. At the moment, he is active on Instagram, where he presently has 15.8k followers and almost 3000 posts. He has a twitter account that is not active.
9. Net Worth
The actor has been around the scene for over 20 years, and through this time he has accumulated a decent asset base. As evident from many sites, he has an asset base in the neighborhood of $500,000. It is an impressive figure that shows how much work he put in his craft to be one of the best in the industry.
10. Work Integrity
For a career spanning all those years, there has to be a trick or hack that Rick pulls for his longevity. He claims hard work and resilience, as well as integrity, are the backers of his lengthy career. He also knows where to draw the line, a fact that sees him avoid many scandals that lead several entertainers to obscurity. His work ethic is impressive and one to look at and borrow for those interested in cutting their teeth in the entertainment industry.
Final Word
Rick Worthy is an accomplished actor, well-known for his stints in science fiction and fantasy film projects. He is a reserved figure with a lot on his personal life kept under wraps. Above are some of the lesser-known details about him and you can catch him on his latest project, The Magicians where he plays Dean Fogg.