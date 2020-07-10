Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rickey Smiley

For nearly 30 years, Rickey Smiley has been a fixture in the comedy world. From his stand-up routines to his on air prank calls, Smiley has proven that he has what it takes to make people laugh in almost any setting. In addition to the work he’s done on radio, he has also had a very successful TV career. From 2012 to 2014, he had his own sitcom on TV One called The Rickey Smiley Show. He currently has a reality show on TV One called Rickey Smiley For Real. Most notably though, he had a main role in the 2002 comedy film, Friday After Next. If there’s one thing that has proven to be true about Rickey throughout his entire career, it’s that people can’t seem to get enough of him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Rickey Smiley.

1. His Daughter Was Involved In A Shooting

Over the 4th of July weekend, Rickey Smiley and his family got some gut wrenching news after learning that his teenage daughter had been shot multiple times in Houston, TX. Apparently, she was the unintended target in the incident. Fortunately, she survived the shooting but sustained serious nerve damage that has impacted her ability to walk.

2. He’s In A Fraternity

Rickey Smile is a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He pledged with the Psi Rho graduate chapter. Unlike other Greek letter organizations, people who join African American fraternities and sororities are members for life. These organizations often play big roles in the community and are dedicated to giving back to those around them. Smiley says that joining Omega Psi Phi has changed his life.

3. He Was An English Major

Rickey Smiley earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Alabama State University. Some people think studying English in college is a dead end. However, having a degree in English might just prove to be one of the most versatile options out there. Over the years, we have seen people with English degrees go on to hold jobs in a wide variety of fields.

4. He’s Good Friends With Erykah Badu

Throughout his career in entertainment, Rickey has made lots of connections with other people in the industry. However, there’s one person he’s known since long before the fame. Rickey is really good friends with R&B legend, Erykah Badu. When discussing their friendship, Smiley told the South Florida Sun Sentinel, “She went to Grambling [State University] and I went to Alabama State [University]. And all that time we’ve been doing what you call ‘snapping’ on each other, or ‘playing the dozens.’ We’ve been doing that since college, way before either one of us was famous. Then we went to work under Steve Harvey, right out of college. We are like best friends. She’s like my sister from another mother. We absolutely love each other.”

5. He Loves Visiting Tropical Destinations

The success Rickey has had throughout his career has made it possible for him to enjoy many of the finer things in life. He’s gotten the chance to travel far and wide, but his favorite places to visit seem to be those with a tropical atmosphere. Some of the vacation destinations he loves the most are Fort Lauderdale and the Bahamas.

6. He likes To Go Boating

Since Rickey Smiley loves to visit tropical places, it’s also no surprise that he likes to go boating. After all, relaxing on a boat is one of the best ways to spend a beautiful day. Smiley owns a boat which he purchased in Florida. Whenever he’s in the area, he loves to get out on the water.

7. He’s Religious

Faith is very important to Rickey. He grew up in a religious house hold and carries many of those values with him today. Working in the entertainment industry hasn’t always made it easy for him to balance his job with his religion. However, continues to make it work.

8. He Likes His Women Natural

Today’s culture is often criticized for making people superficial and shallow. Cosmetic surgery has become the norm, and that doesn’t sit right with a lot of people. Rickey Smiley is among those who prefers women who have opted not to have any work done. He says that the natural look is much more his speed.

9. His Father Was Murdered

Rickey and his mother have a very close relationship. Unfortunately, he was not able to form that same bond with his father. He said, “My dad was murdered and taken away from me when I was 7, so I know what it’s like growing up without a father.”

10. He’s A Grandfather

As someone who was forced to grow up without a father, being a father is something that Rickey takes very seriously. Now he also gets to spread the love as a grandfather. He has an adorable little grandson named Grayson who he loves hanging out with whenever he gets the chance.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


