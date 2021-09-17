Ritchie Coster is an actor you may not know by name, but you’ll probably recognize his face. Over the course of his more than 20-year long career, Ritchie has gotten the opportunity to be part of dozens of successful productions. You may remember him from things like Shades of Blue, Happy!, and most recently, The Walking Dead. Although he is capable of being versatile, he is often cast as bad guys/criminals. There are lots of actors who are afraid to take on these kinds of roles, but Ritchie embraces them and has always done a great job at bringing these kinds of characters to life. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ritchie Coster.
1. He’s From London
Ritchie has spent the bulk of his career working in the American entertainment industry. On top of that, his American accent is pretty solid. Because of those things, many people have probably assumed that he is from the United States. In reality, though, he was actually born and raised in England.
2. YouTube Helped Him Get Into Character For True Detective
Getting into character can be very challenging for lots of actors, so it’s important that they do lots of research when preparing for a role. When Ritchie was getting ready to play Mayor Austin Chessani in True Detective, he turned to YouTube so that he could watch footage of real politicians in action.
3. Social Media Isn’t His Thing
Ritchie has built a large fan base over the course of his career, and a lot of those people would probably love to follow him on social media. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to. He doesn’t appear to have social media accounts on any platforms and from what we can tell, he never has.
4. He’s Been In Video Games
Ritchie’s live-action roles are what he is most famous for, but he’s also a talented voice actor. His voice work has been featured in two video games: BioShock and Midnight Club II. These are his only voice acting credits at the moment and it’s unclear if he plans to do any more voice acting.
5. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Ritchie is definitely a natural talent, but he has also put in a lot of work to get where he is today. Ritchie studied acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in England. The school has a reputation for producing some very talented and successful artists. Some of Guildhall’s most notable alumni are Orlando Bloom, Michaela Coel, and Daniel Craig.
6. He’s Very Private
Most of us have gotten pretty used to actors sharing themselves with the world – even outside of their work. That, however, has never been the way Ritchie Coster likes to get down. In addition to not being active on social media, Ritchie has never been the type to be very public about his personal life.
7. He Tries To Stay In Character Between Takes
Since getting into character can be so challenging, there are lots of actors who like to stay in character the whole time they’re on set. Although this is something Ritchie always tries to do, he usually fails. He told The New York Times, “it [staying in character between takes] lasts about 17 minutes. I get bored, or I see something shiny and all of a sudden I’m myself again.”
8. He Has The Same Birthday As Pamela Anderson
Have you ever wondered if you share the exact same date of birth with someone famous? If you were born on July 1, 1967, you definitely do. That is the day that both Ritchie Coster and Pamela Anderson were born. That makes them both 54 years old at the moment.
9. He’s Been In Several Shows In The Law & Order Franchise
The Law & Order franchise is one of the most popular on TV, and Ritchie is proud to say that he’s been a part of it. Over the years, he has appeared in four of the seven shows in the franchise: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He played a different character each time.
10. He Would Love To Be In A Romantic Comedy
As mentioned earlier, Ritchie has played a lot of villains over the years. Although he’s thankful for those opportunities, he would also love the opportunity to switch things up. While talking to The New York Times, Ritchie said, “I’d love to play the lead in a romantic comedy. But I have to poke myself sharply and remind myself it’s work. Who’s to complain, because those roles are always so much fun?”