Building a career as an actor can be a long and stressful process, but RJ Mittie is one of the lucky few who was able to get a major break not long after getting into the industry. In 2008, he earned the role of Walter White Jr. in the popular series Breaking Bad. Thanks to the role, RJ became known to countless people all over the world, and his performance earned him a lot of respect. He hasn’t had any major roles since the show ended in 2013, but we haven’t seen the last of RJ. He is currently working on several projects and he’s ready to remind the world that he’s still here and he still has a lot more to offer. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about RJ Mitte.
1. He Has Cerebral Palsy
In Breaking Bad, Walter White Jr. suffered from cerebral palsy, and many wondered whether or not this was true for RJ in real life. The answer is yes. He was diagnosed with the illness when he was just three years old and spent a good portion of his childhood wearing casts to help strengthen his feet.
2. He Was Adopted
Not long after RJ was born, he was adopted by Roy Mitte and Dyna Mitte. During an interview with The Guardian, RJ said, “I was adopted. My step-brother told me. He’d overheard my mum and my stepdad at the time talking about it, and he threw it in my face. But I didn’t really care. It didn’t seem relevant, because I never once in my life felt unloved or like I was a burden.”
3. He Has Been Taking Care Of His Family Since He Was A Teenager
Most 13-year-olds have the luxury of not having to worry about anything except for their grades and maybe a few extracurricular activities. However, that wasn’t the case for RJ when he was younger. At just 13-years-old, he became the breadwinner and he became responsible for his family’s finances. Despite what many would see as a burden, RJ doesn’t have any resentment.
4. He’s A Producer
Being in front of the camera is what RJ is most widely known for, but he’s also ventured over to the other side. His IMDB profile shows that he had gotten into producing and several of the projects he’s currently working on are things he is listed as a producer for.
5. He’s Careful About The Roles He Takes
There are plenty of actors who will take just about any role that comes their way because work can be hard to come by. That isn’t RJ’s approach, though. When he’s considering jobs, he only likes to take on projects that are important to him in some way. While this may mean he ends up with viewer opportunities, it also means that he can be more satisfied with his resume.
6. He Spends A Lot Of Time Outdoors
RJ was born and raised in Mississippi and the outdoors have been a major part of his life for as long as he can remember. When he was younger, his grandparents would take him hunting and fishing, and he simply fell in love with the beauty of nature. When he gets free time from work, he loves to spend it outside.
7. He Doesn’t Mind Being Remembered For Playing Walter
Sometimes there’s one role that defines an actor’s career more than others, and this can be very frustrating for people who are looking to break outside of that character and show what else they can do. RJ, however, doesn’t have a problem with being remembered as Walter. He understands that it might end up being the most recognizable role of his career, but he also knows there’s a lot more that he can do.
8. He Loves To Travel
One of the best things about RJ’s career is that it’s given him the freedom and flexibility to travel to different parts of the world. Over the years he has gotten to visit some very cool places including Australia, Germany, and Poland. While RJ is on his travels, he loves to take pictures and capture all of the moments.
9. He Got Into Acting Because Of His Sister
RJ didn’t grow up thinking he would become an actor. Instead, it was something that came to him almost by accident. During an interview with Disability Horizons, he said, “I got into acting via my sister. She was scouted at an amusement park in Texas for a role being cast as a young Lucille Ball, as she has bright red hair and was perfect for it. That brought us to L.A and an agent offered me some background work. The rest is history.”
10. He Enjoys Helping Others
RJ is thankful for all of the things he’s accomplished over the years, and he hopes that he can use his platform to help bring positive changes to other people’s lives. He is the founder of the Mitte Foundation which aims “to identify, engage, and support educational and community organizations that have the potential to manifest the Foundation’s vision.” RJ is also passionate about causes that relate to cerebral palsy or other disabilities.