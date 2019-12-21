Rob Benedict Talks about God’s Role on Supernatural

It was inevitable. Ever since the people behind Supernatural made the choice to continue the series even once its initial plot has wrapped up, it has seen bigger and bigger bosses playing for bigger and bigger stakes. For proof, look no further than the fact that the Winchester brothers have fought everything from the first creations of God to archangels and alternate versions of archangels. As such, it was inevitable that the Winchester brothers would wind up going against God himself on the last season of Supernatural, which is on top of brother going against brother. Naturally, this is something that has kicked up a bit of a fuss, which has resulted in a lot of buzz for the series. What Did Rob Benedict Reveal About God On the Last Season of Supernatural? For those who are curious, here are some of the things that the actor Rob Benedict said about his role as God on the last season of Supernatural in a recent interview:
He Sees God As a “Strict Dad”
Benedict has stated that ever since Chuck was retconned from being a prophet to being God pretending to be a prophet, he has been playing him with an element of a “strict dad.” For the last season, his character is now a “strict strict dad” because of his character’s anger. On the whole, this characterization isn’t particularly surprising, seeing as how it has been used for God in a wide range of places by a wide range of media.
He Believes that God Still Has a Sense of Love For the Winchester Brothers
Speaking of which, it is interesting to note that Benedict says that God still has a sense of love for the Winchester brothers. However, love is an emotion that comes in a wide range of forms. For instance, Benedict believes that God’s love for the Winchester brothers is the same kind of love that he possesses for everyone and everything else of his creation. In other words, it isn’t one person’s love for another person, both of whom have independent thoughts of their own that put them on the same level in a fundamental sense. Instead, it is closer to the love that someone might have for an inanimate object that they have created through hours and hours of painstaking labor. As a result, even though God has been manipulating the Winchester brothers the entire time, that doesn’t actually conflict with his particular form of love for them.
He Notes that the Whole Thing Is Very Meta
On an amusing note, Benedict commented on the very meta nature of God’s role in Supernatural’s last season. After all, the character is literally being presented as a writer who is working on his desired scenario for the Winchester brothers as well as his other creations, meaning that in a very real sense, God is a stand-in for the series’s writing team themselves. Suffice to say that there are a lot of interesting commentary that can be had from, with an excellent example being how this emphasizes in the Winchester brothers’ theme of going against destiny.
He Believes that God Isn’t Omnipotent
The omnipotence of God is an interesting philosophical issue that has been discussed for centuries and centuries. In essence, the question is if God is omnipotent, why doesn’t he make the world turn out in exactly the way that his personality says that he should? Naturally, there has been a wide range of answers to this particular question. One example would be that God wants his creations to exercise free will, thus enabling them to choose between doing the right thing and doing the wrong thing. Other examples would be the suggestion that God either isn’t omnipotent or isn’t the same as what the stories say. In Supernatural’s case, Benedict’s statement suggests that the series is going with God not being omnipotent but “just” so powerful that he is beyond every other character that can be found in it. Moreover, the nature of God’s limitation might just have something to do with Sam, which would be appropriate considering the basic premise of the series.
Other Relationships Will Be Covered in the Series
Of course, while the Winchester brothers are the main focus of Supernatural, they aren’t the only characters that the fans care about. As a result, it makes sense that Castiel and other characters will be making appearances as well. Moreover, considering what God is doing in the last season of the series, it should come as no surprise to learn that much of their time in the spotlight will be focused on what this means for their relationship with God, which is as it should be.
Further Thoughts
Time will tell how well the last season of Supernatural is received by the fans. It is very, very far from being the first piece of fiction in which someone has sought to challenge the fate dictated by them by a powerful figure because that sentiment of resistance in hopes of securing self-determination is something that has appealed to a very wide range of people from a very wide range of times and places. However, it is still rare for the Biblical God to see use in that role in western media, which is unsurprising considering his special role in western cultures. Even a few decades ago, this kind of storytelling would have been very controversial to say the least, whereas now, it is met with much more nonchalance from the general population.
Regardless, interested individuals should tune in to the last season of Supernatural if they want to see what will happen. It has been a long time, but the series is finally coming to a conclusion, meaning that even those who have stopped watching might want to tune back in just to satisfy their curiosity of seeing how everything ends. As for the Supernatural fandom, while this will be the last season, it seems pretty safe to say that there will be more Supernatural content released in the times to come, thus ensuring that it will continue on far into the future. Something that should be familiar to fans of other fantasy properties that have come to a conclusion but remain very much involved in those communities.