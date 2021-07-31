Rob Kerkovich has been a presence on millions of screens for nearly a decade thanks to his role as Sebastian Lund in the hit TV show NCIS: New Orleans. Over the years, viewers have gotten the chance to see Rob’s character go through a lot of changes. Through it all, he has continued to portray Sebastian in an authentic and entertaining way. While this role is might be the one he’s best known for, Rob’s acting resume includes credits in other popular shows such as Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. On top of that, he’s also had some impressive movie roles in things like The Rebound and Cloverfield. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rob Kerkovich.
1. He Is A Massachusetts Native
Outside of Boston, the entire region of New England often gets overlooked. However, lots of talented and successful people have come from the area and Rob is one of them. Rob was born and raised in Springfield, MA. However, he has lived in the New Orleans area for several years.
2. He Is In A Comedy Troupe
Rob has always loved to make people laugh. He is one of the founding members of a comedy troupe called Summer of Tears. During an interview with Miniflix, Rob said, “The comedy group [Summer of Tears] I was in at college started as an improv group but slowly morphed into sketch comedy…We were doing live stage shows, but we also had ideas for film stuff.” It doesn’t appear that the troupe has performed together in a while.
3. He Is A Family Man
Rob has never been the type of actor to share all of his personal business with the world, but we do know that he is a very proud husband and father. He and Anjali Prasertong have been married since 2004. From what we can tell, the couple has one child together.
4. He Also Works Behind The Scenes
Rob’s work as an actor is what people know him for, but many don’t know that he’s also done a lot of work from the other side of the camera. He is a talented writer and director who has worked on several projects over the years. He even wrote for an episode of NCIS: New Orleans in 2018.
5. He Studied At USC
There are some people in the entertainment industry who debate whether formal studies are necessary. While there are lots of people who are able to jump right into the industry, traditional education has been beneficial for a lot of people including Rob. He attended the University of Southern California where he majored in theater and minored in film.
6. He Is A Gamer
Rob spends a lot of time at work, but when he does get some free time he enjoys playing video games. That said, it doesn’t appear that he’s gotten into the streaming side. Based on his Instagram profile, it appears that he enjoys playing old Super Nintendo games.
7. He Likes To Changes Made To His Character In NCIS: New Orleans
As mentioned earlier, Rob’s character on NCIS: New Orleans has evolved a lot since his first appearance. Rob doesn’t mind, though. According to Looper, Rob said, “It’s funny. I do miss the lab in a lot of ways…But if it meant giving up the stuff that I’m doing now, then you can quote me as saying I don’t miss it.”
8. He Enjoys Playing Magic The Gathering
Whoever said that people who play Magic the Gathering can’t also be really cool has clearly never met Rob Kerkovich. He loves the trading card game and he isn’t afraid to let the world know. It’s unclear exactly how long he’s been playing, but it appears to have been a hobby of his for quite some time.
9. He Supports Human Rights
Rob hasn’t been as vocal about his opinions on certain topics as some other people in the spotlight, but he hasn’t shied away from making his stance very clear when it comes to a few issues. Rob has used his social media presence to show his support for things such as LBGTQ+ rights and the fight to end racism.
10. He Is A Pet Parent
In addition to having a son, Rob is also a proud pet parent. Unlike some people who only like cats or only like dogs, Rob seems to like both. He has one of each and they have both made frequent appearances on his Instagram profile. Unfortunately for all of the people out there who like to follow pets, neither of them has their own profile.