Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rob Kerkovich

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rob Kerkovich

2 mins ago

Rob Kerkovich has been a presence on millions of screens for nearly a decade thanks to his role as Sebastian Lund in the hit TV show NCIS: New Orleans. Over the years, viewers have gotten the chance to see Rob’s character go through a lot of changes. Through it all, he has continued to portray Sebastian in an authentic and entertaining way. While this role is might be the one he’s best known for, Rob’s acting resume includes credits in other popular shows such as Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. On top of that, he’s also had some impressive movie roles in things like The Rebound and Cloverfield. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rob Kerkovich.

1. He Is A Massachusetts Native

Outside of Boston, the entire region of New England often gets overlooked. However, lots of talented and successful people have come from the area and Rob is one of them. Rob was born and raised in Springfield, MA. However, he has lived in the New Orleans area for several years.

2. He Is In A Comedy Troupe

Rob has always loved to make people laugh. He is one of the founding members of a comedy troupe called Summer of Tears. During an interview with Miniflix, Rob said, “The comedy group [Summer of Tears] I was in at college started as an improv group but slowly morphed into sketch comedy…We were doing live stage shows, but we also had ideas for film stuff.” It doesn’t appear that the troupe has performed together in a while.

3. He Is A Family Man

Rob has never been the type of actor to share all of his personal business with the world, but we do know that he is a very proud husband and father. He and Anjali Prasertong have been married since 2004. From what we can tell, the couple has one child together.

4. He Also Works Behind The Scenes

Rob’s work as an actor is what people know him for, but many don’t know that he’s also done a lot of work from the other side of the camera. He is a talented writer and director who has worked on several projects over the years. He even wrote for an episode of NCIS: New Orleans in 2018.

5. He Studied At USC

There are some people in the entertainment industry who debate whether formal studies are necessary. While there are lots of people who are able to jump right into the industry, traditional education has been beneficial for a lot of people including Rob. He attended the University of Southern California where he majored in theater and minored in film.

6. He Is A Gamer

Rob spends a lot of time at work, but when he does get some free time he enjoys playing video games. That said, it doesn’t appear that he’s gotten into the streaming side. Based on his Instagram profile, it appears that he enjoys playing old Super Nintendo games.

7. He Likes To Changes Made To His Character In NCIS: New Orleans 

As mentioned earlier, Rob’s character on NCIS: New Orleans has evolved a lot since his first appearance. Rob doesn’t mind, though. According to Looper, Rob said, “It’s funny. I do miss the lab in a lot of ways…But if it meant giving up the stuff that I’m doing now, then you can quote me as saying I don’t miss it.”

8. He Enjoys Playing Magic The Gathering

Whoever said that people who play Magic the Gathering can’t also be really cool has clearly never met Rob Kerkovich. He loves the trading card game and he isn’t afraid to let the world know. It’s unclear exactly how long he’s been playing, but it appears to have been a hobby of his for quite some time.

9. He Supports Human Rights

Rob hasn’t been as vocal about his opinions on certain topics as some other people in the spotlight, but he hasn’t shied away from making his stance very clear when it comes to a few issues. Rob has used his social media presence to show his support for things such as LBGTQ+ rights and the fight to end racism.

10. He Is A Pet Parent

In addition to having a son, Rob is also a proud pet parent. Unlike some people who only like cats or only like dogs, Rob seems to like both. He has one of each and they have both made frequent appearances on his Instagram profile. Unfortunately for all of the people out there who like to follow pets, neither of them has their own profile.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Master of None: Moments in Love – A Modern-day Love Story
A Waterworld Sequel Series is Coming to Television
The Bad Batch: War-Mantle Recap
That 70s Show
How to Watch Every Season of “That 70s Show”
Five 90s Action Movie Sidekicks Who Were Better Than the Stars
‘Old’ is M. Night Shyamalan’s Audacious Love Letter to Fans
The 10 Best NBA Player Acting Performances in Movies
War Machine Explains how He is Different from Iron Man
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rob Kerkovich
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dylan Frances Penn
Five Actors Who Should Play Simone Biles in a Movie
Amrit Kapai Pays Tribute to His Late Grandmother Koshlya
dc fortnite comic
Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
batman fortnite 4
Deathstroke Makes His Move in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4
Five Moments That Had Us Tearing Up in Naruto: Shippuden
Why Hanafuda Earrings are So Important in Demon Slayer
What We Know about Goblin Slayer Season 2 So Far
Anime You Should Watch: Tokyo Revengers
marvel's avengers
Marvel’s Avengers Finally Gets Destiny-Style Raids in July Update
Your Guide to Voting For This Year’s Esports Awards
Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Break New Ground With Open-World Games?
destiny 2 crossplay
Bungie Updates Players on Destiny 2 Crossplay, What Can We Expect?