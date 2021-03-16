Rob Zombie is Doing a Munsters Movie: This Should be Interesting

You might say that Rob Zombie is too hardcore to take on a project that will feature the Lovable Munsters, but then you’d have to remember that The Munsters were essentially monsters anyway apart from Marilyn. That alone kind of opens the door for Zombie to walk right in, and perhaps even create an idea that Marilyn is not as ‘normal’ as she appears to be. Hey, a pretty face and normal human appearance doesn’t have to mean anything, just look at how many normal-looking individuals are able to make a horror movie that much scarier by blending in while standing in plain sight. How far Zombie might go with this however is hard to say since it appears to be stuck somewhere between rumor and the idea that it might actually happen at this point. If it does really manage to happen it could be extremely interesting since a darker look for the family could be intriguing given that as a vampire comedy it might actually be the kind of movie that will draw a lot of attention and get people to loosen up a bit. Finding the right cast might be one of the biggest issues that the movie will have, since getting the right people for each role might be kind of tough unless Zombie is going to simply roll over the entire project and keep the name and spirit of the Munsters, but do his own thing when it comes to how they’re presented.
It’s easy to wonder if people would be offended if the characters that they were so enamored of when they were younger were turned into something a bit darker and more foreboding than they were used to. Somehow it feels as though they might not care really, but there might be someone that would raise a stink of some sort. On one hand, it’s easy to understand this since The Munsters were for a long time a very wholesome family despite their monstrous origins, as they were, along with The Addams Family, quirky and funny and didn’t devolve into their more base natures that might have otherwise been too creepy for kids. Plus, the general makeup of the family is pretty confusing since they’re all from different tales and most hardcore horror fans understand that slamming every type of monster together is asking for a battle royale in any other project. But The Munsters have been one of the famous families that people have known about and enjoyed for years now, and upon hearing that Rob Zombie wants to take a crack at making a movie about them might cause a lot of folks to feel that things are about to take a very dark and disturbing turn.
That likely comes from the fact that he’s directed movies such as The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween, and several others that were meant to be absolutely terrifying. The idea that The Munsters might be given this treatment is appalling to some, but kind of funny to others. But when it’s mentioned that this might be a dark comedy it’s even easier to think that it might be more appealing to those that are capable of seeing why even the idea would be humorous. If one wants to watch a cuddly monster movie they can always go watch a kids’ show on Netflix, but this sounds like something that might actually be worth watching if the project does manage to go through and reach completion. This type of project could work on a lot of levels if it goes through and it might even be something that people would find a bit ironic given the nature of the show in the first place. Seriously, monster movie characters being a part of a family show was a different idea back in the day and it did manage to influence a lot that would come later on since Herman Munster and his family have been revered for so long that it’s not hard to see how they’ve affected the shows and movies that would come later on. Taking this family into darker territory is interesting since kind of like the Addams, the family is made up of individuals that are known to be a bit demented in legends and aren’t really meant to be family-friendly, but have been made that way for quite some time given that the idea stuck once it was adopted.
As I already mentioned, some folks might flip to hear that this is happening, but it feels more likely that some will gladly embrace it should Zombie be able to make this happen and even better, make it thrive. The Munsters are a well-known sitcom family, so pushing to put them on the big screen shouldn’t be too much of an issue. It’s getting people to accept a slightly darker movie that might be kind of difficult.